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Home > News > Mike Love

Beach Boys Legend Mike Love 'Facing Serious Health Issues' According to Pal John Stamos: It's a 'Miracle' Veteran Star, 85, Still Performing

picture of Mike Love and John Stamos
Source: MEGA

Beach Boys legend Mike Love is facing 'serious health challenges' according to close friend John Stamos.

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Oct. 12 2026, Published 8:09 a.m. ET

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Beach Boys star Mike Love is "facing serious health issues," according to close friend John Stamos.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran musician — the sole remaining original member of the iconic group — has just returned to performing after a three-month break.

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'We Don't Know What The Future Holds'

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picture of Mike Love and John Stamos
Source: MEGA

Stamos opened up about Love's health in emotional social media post.

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And Stamos, who sometimes performs with The Beach Boys, gave an insight into his friend's well-being ahead of their gig on Sunday night at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, admitting he was "struggling to put my feelings into words."

He made the post following Saturday’s (October 10) concert in Cincinnati, marking the group’s return after the Beach Boys put their summer tour on hold in July to allow Love time to "recharge."

The announcement affected six weeks' worth of tour dates, totaling nearly 30 shows.

Stamos, who was captured helping Love walk on stage on Saturday, wrote on Instagram: "My beloved friend, father figure, musical hero and mentor, Mike Love, is facing serious health challenges.

"We hope he’ll be doing what he loves for years to come, but we don't know what the future holds. We have tonight."

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'Mike Is A Fighter'

picture of mike love
Source: MEGA

The Beach Boys star has played with Stamos for 41 years.

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His message continued: "Mike is a fighter. Despite doctors, family and friends urging him to focus on his health, he insists on being on stage.

"He says he needs his band, the audience, his friends and drummer surrounding him to lift him up."

Stamos added: "I've played with Mike for 41 years.

"I never imagined how deeply it would affect me to see someone larger than life face something so human and fragile.

"The Mike Love we see tonight may not be exactly the Mike we've always known. But he's still every bit the Mike we love."

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IIlness Taken 'Emotional And Physical Toll'

picture of mike love
Source: MEGA

Love told of his health woes in June.

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Stamos said he hoped to be "completely present" onstage with Love at Sunday night’s concert, to "feel that first chord hit and watch age, illness and time disappear."

He added: "Maybe the hardest part of loving someone is becoming so accustomed to the miracle of having them there that you forget it’s a miracle at all.

"Tonight, I won’t forget. I want to cherish every second without feeling those seconds slipping away.

"That’s what I’m giving him. We don’t know what tomorrow brings. But we have tonight."

In June, after performing in London's Chelsea, Love shared on Instagram that he had been in recovery from bronchitis and later Covid.

He wrote: "Losing my sister, Maureen, on the first anniversary of cousin Brian's death, combined with my ongoing recovery from what started out as bronchitis, followed by Covid, has taken both an emotional and physical toll on me.

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picture of Mike Love, Bruce Johnston and John Stamos
Source: MEGA

Love and Stamos, here with Bruce Johnston, are close pals.

"I feel stronger every day physically, but I am heartbroken emotionally. I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else than with our audience. For me, our audience is the medicine, and the music is the cure. Thank you all for your outpouring of love, well wishes, and healing prayers. I am deeply humbled and grateful."

The Beach Boys’ Endless Summer tour continues in the U.S. until 13 November, when the band are set to play at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Bristol, Virginia, followed by a make-up show on 8 May 2027 at River Cree Resort and Casino in Enoch, Alberta.

Al Jardine, the only other living member of the classic-era Beach Boys lineup, doesn’t perform with Love's current Beach Boys formation — but does still hit the road as The Pet Sounds Band with members of Brian Wilson’s backing group.

Bruce Johnston stepped away from touring earlier this year after 61 years on the band.

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