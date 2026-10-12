Beach Boys Legend Mike Love 'Facing Serious Health Issues' According to Pal John Stamos: It's a 'Miracle' Veteran Star, 85, Still Performing

And Stamos, who sometimes performs with The Beach Boys, gave an insight into his friend's well-being ahead of their gig on Sunday night at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, admitting he was "struggling to put my feelings into words."

He made the post following Saturday’s (October 10) concert in Cincinnati, marking the group’s return after the Beach Boys put their summer tour on hold in July to allow Love time to "recharge."

The announcement affected six weeks' worth of tour dates, totaling nearly 30 shows.

Stamos, who was captured helping Love walk on stage on Saturday, wrote on Instagram: "My beloved friend, father figure, musical hero and mentor, Mike Love, is facing serious health challenges.

"We hope he’ll be doing what he loves for years to come, but we don't know what the future holds. We have tonight."