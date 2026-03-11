Mickey Rourke Kicked Out of Home: Veteran Actor, 73, Loses L.A. Property Amid Rumored Money Issues and $60k Rental Debts

The Wrestler star did not respond to the complaint and the landlord subsequently repossessed the house.

It's been reported that Rourke had already departed the property and was last reported as living in a West Hollywood hotel while he waits for a new residence in Koreatown to become available.

His eviction comes after Rourke turned down over $100,000 worth of donations from fans via a GoFundMe page set up by one of his reps.

Rourke claimed to be unaware of the fundraiser and recorded a video on Instagram strongly disassociating himself from it, while also insisting fans who donated cash will get their money back.

He said: "If I needed money, I wouldn't ask for no f------ charity.

"I'd rather stick a gun up my a-- and pull the trigger," he continued. "My life is very simple, I wouldn't go to outside sources like that."