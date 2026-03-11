Your tip
Mickey Rourke Kicked Out of Home: Veteran Actor, 73, Loses L.A. Property Amid Rumored Money Issues and $60k Rental Debts

picture of Mickey Rourke and LA house
Source: MEGA

Mickey Rourke has officially been evicted from his home in Los Angeles.

March 11 2026, Updated 1:34 p.m. ET

Mickey Rourke has been evicted from his L.A. home after racking up rental debts.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood wildman, 73, was officially kicked out of the property after a judge ruled in favor of the landlord, who recently filed an unlawful detainer case claiming Rourke owed $59,100 in back rent.

Where Is Rourke Going to Live Now?

picture of Mickey Rourke
Source: MEGA

The veteran actor is reportedly living in a West Hollywood hotel but is eying a new place in Koreatown.

The Wrestler star did not respond to the complaint and the landlord subsequently repossessed the house.

It's been reported that Rourke had already departed the property and was last reported as living in a West Hollywood hotel while he waits for a new residence in Koreatown to become available.

His eviction comes after Rourke turned down over $100,000 worth of donations from fans via a GoFundMe page set up by one of his reps.

Rourke claimed to be unaware of the fundraiser and recorded a video on Instagram strongly disassociating himself from it, while also insisting fans who donated cash will get their money back.

He said: "If I needed money, I wouldn't ask for no f------ charity.

"I'd rather stick a gun up my a-- and pull the trigger," he continued. "My life is very simple, I wouldn't go to outside sources like that."

Why Was His GoFundMe Set Up?

picture of mickey rourke house
Source: MEGA

Rourke's home was repossessed by landlord after he failed to pay rent.

Speaking in January, his manager of nine years Kimberly Hines clarified the situation.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "The GoFundMe was done for Mickey. That money's going to Mickey. It's not going to me. And if Mickey doesn’t want this money now and decides, 'I don't want help, it's like it's charity,' the money will be returned."

"We said, 'Mickey, there's some people that want to help you out.' He's like, ‘OK, great.' I don't think he understood, and now it's taken on this media frenzy, and he flipped out," she added. "He's calling me for money. He's calling friends for money. A GoFundMe is set up for him, and now he’s rejecting it?"

Hines also claimed Rourke doesn’t manage his finances very well. He reportedly doesn’t have a bank account, "doesn’t carry money," is living paycheck to paycheck and is extremely generous to his friends.

Actor Turns Down Jobs — Despite Financial Woes

picture of Mickey Rourke
Source: MEGA

According to his manager, Rourke will only entertain roles offering him upwards of $200,000.

"And he hasn’t really made that much money in the last couple of years, because he just doesn’t want to compromise (on his choice of roles)," she added. "It's great that so many people care because, honestly, the guy spends Christmas alone. He spends his birthdays alone."

"Besides his assistant and his manager, he's got nobody in his life," she noted. "He should probably take this help, because unless he goes back to work, I can only finance him for so long."

Hines also admitted in a separate interview that the actor refuses to work for anything less than $200,000 a day.

picture of Mickey Rourke
Source: MEGA

Rourke was offered numerous roles after his fundraiser went viral.

However, she claims since news of his fundraiser went viral, he's been inundated with acting roles – but they have to meet certain criteria for him to accept them.

He only wants to work alongside top casts and crews as he has done in the past.

Some of the big names he has worked with include Kim Basinger, Marisa Tomei, Evan Rachel Wood, Bruce Willis, Jessica Alba, and Benicio del Toro.

