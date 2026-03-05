EXCLUSIVE: Jackson's Family Action — King of Pop's Peeved Daughter Paris Pulling Brothers into Legal Battle to Gain Control of Michael's Fortune
March 5 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Michael Jackson's headstrong daughter, Paris Jackson, is finally teaming up with her two brothers in a court fight against the executors of their late father's estate in what some call her long-game effort to gain complete control over the King of Pop's massive $789 million fortune, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Documents show first-born Prince Jackson, 29, younger bro Bigi, 24, and Paris, 27, filed a petition asking a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to issue an order requiring the estate to provide a financial breakdown of its 2025 expenses nearly nine months after the end of the year – specifically by Sept. 15.
Estate Battle Turns Explosive
"The Siblings respectfully submit that the Estate has adequate resources or can obtain adequate resources in the next eight months to complete the 2025 accounting," states the petition, which details how the estate wants 16 months to crunch the numbers.
For months, Paris has been waging a solo battle against estate executors John Branca and John McClain, accusing them of pocketing "enormous sums of cash," failing to place dough into high-yield investments and dishing out six-figure bonuses to an army of lawyers.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in court documents, Paris had accused the estate of allegedly sitting on more than $464 million in cash, "apparently undertaking no effort to make this substantial sum productive," while in 2021, it gave 10 law firms a total of $4,549,343.64, which is "more than Executors' distributed to any individual beneficiary that year."
Meanwhile, the executors allegedly received $148million for their work between 2009 and 2021.
Jackson Siblings Unite in Court
The gutsy songbird also filed another petition seeking to withhold payments to the estate's legal eagles, even while appealing a judge's decision ordering her to pay the estate's legal fees as they attempted to fend off her relentless onslaught.
However, the new sibling petition – filed Feb. 4 – shows that Prince and Bigi are joining the scrum, but to what extent is unknown, a source told RadarOnline.com.
"This doesn't bode too great for the estate, now that all three of the siblings are joining together. Things in the Jackson world change in a flash," said an insider, who had thought Prince and Bigi were going to watch the legal brawl from the sidelines.
Abuse Claims Spark Estate Panic
As RadarOnline.com also reported, sources said the extended Jackson clan is in a financial panic as Paris' tussle with the estate revealed potential payouts in pending child sexual abuse lawsuits against her father, which sparked fears that any pricey judgments – coupled with the estate's alleged tax debts – could decimate the familial piggy bank.
Currently, the estate is fending off multiple civil suits, including the long-standing claim by Wade Robson, 43, and James Safechuck, 47, who charged MJ molested them as children while the Gloved One's employees turned a blind eye.
The Billie Jean singer, who died June 25, 2009, at age 50 – less than a month before his This Is It tour was slated to start – from an accidental overdose of the doctor-administered anesthetic propofol, steadfastly denied ever abusing minors and was acquitted of molesting a 13-year-old boy in 2005 at a criminal trial in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Estate Slams Paris’ ‘Nonsensical’ Claims
In court docs challenging the petition to stop attorney payments, the estate calls Paris' filings "nonsensical" – especially since after her father's death, Branca and McClain managed to "transform an estate mired in almost half a billion dollars of debt into a multibillion-dollar powerhouse."
The petition further argues: "Why Paris would want to rescind an order that has enabled the Executors to take the Estate from the verge of financial ruin to a blockbuster success over the past sixteen years defies reason."