EXCLUSIVE: Jackson's Family Action — King of Pop's Peeved Daughter Paris Pulling Brothers into Legal Battle to Gain Control of Michael's Fortune

"The Siblings respectfully submit that the Estate has adequate resources or can obtain adequate resources in the next eight months to complete the 2025 accounting," states the petition, which details how the estate wants 16 months to crunch the numbers.

For months, Paris has been waging a solo battle against estate executors John Branca and John McClain, accusing them of pocketing "enormous sums of cash," failing to place dough into high-yield investments and dishing out six-figure bonuses to an army of lawyers.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in court documents, Paris had accused the estate of allegedly sitting on more than $464 million in cash, "apparently undertaking no effort to make this substantial sum productive," while in 2021, it gave 10 law firms a total of $4,549,343.64, which is "more than Executors' distributed to any individual beneficiary that year."

Meanwhile, the executors allegedly received $148million for their work between 2009 and 2021.