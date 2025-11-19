Megyn Kelly's Brutal Dig: Conservative Mouthpiece Throws Shade at the Entire Kennedy Family as RFK Jr.'s Sexting Scandal With Young Journalist Olivia Nuzzi Explodes

Nuzzi and RFK Jr. made headlines in late 2024 when a report exposed salacious text messages and communication between the presidential hopeful and a journalist, who had been covering his campaign.

While RFK Jr., who has been married to Cheryl Hines since 2014, denied the alleged affair, Nuzzi's forthcoming tell-all, American Canto, promises to detail the intimate relationship that blossomed on the campaign trail.

"This book sort of juxtaposes between her life as a political reporter on the trail, covering (Donald) Trump, covering all these big presidential races, and her obvious allegations that she had an affair with Bobby Kennedy, which, by the way, I've got to just be honest, I buy entirely," Kelly said on The Megyn Kelly Show.

She added: "I really have zero doubt it happened, for the record. I have to tell you, he's denied it, but it's just ridiculous."