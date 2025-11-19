Megyn Kelly's Brutal Dig: Conservative Mouthpiece Throws Shade at the Entire Kennedy Family as RFK Jr.'s Sexting Scandal With Young Journalist Olivia Nuzzi Explodes
Nov. 19 2025, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly dissed the Kennedys as she discussed Olivia Nuzzi's upcoming memoir about her affair with then-presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The political commentator said she believed Nuzzi's claims and "wouldn't expect fidelity" if she married a Kennedy.
Kelly Believes Nuzzi
Nuzzi and RFK Jr. made headlines in late 2024 when a report exposed salacious text messages and communication between the presidential hopeful and a journalist, who had been covering his campaign.
While RFK Jr., who has been married to Cheryl Hines since 2014, denied the alleged affair, Nuzzi's forthcoming tell-all, American Canto, promises to detail the intimate relationship that blossomed on the campaign trail.
"This book sort of juxtaposes between her life as a political reporter on the trail, covering (Donald) Trump, covering all these big presidential races, and her obvious allegations that she had an affair with Bobby Kennedy, which, by the way, I've got to just be honest, I buy entirely," Kelly said on The Megyn Kelly Show.
She added: "I really have zero doubt it happened, for the record. I have to tell you, he's denied it, but it's just ridiculous."
Kelly doubled down and argued if Nuzzi was lying in American Canto, she would be sued for defamation.
"It's so detailed, like, she has to be a true lunatic to say all this, because she would get sued so quickly for defamation, and if he were innocent, he would sue her," she continued. "If you're Health and Human Services Secretary, you're a married man, and somebody's coming out, a reporter, saying all these things (about) you, and not a word of this is true, you would absolutely sue her. But, you wouldn't if it were true and you knew she had your text messages and so on."
She then went on to lay out all the instances of infidelity that have plagued the Kennedys.
Kelly Shades Kennedy Family Infidelity
"Am I being too forgiving of this affair?" Kelly remarked. "I feel like it's a Kennedy. If I married a Kennedy, I would not be expecting fidelity. I know, maybe that's wrong."
Earlier in the episode, Kelly highlighted reporting claiming Hines and RFK Jr. were romantically linked while he was still married to his late ex-wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, who committed suicide at age 52 in October 2012.
Mary reportedly made a startling discovery before her death: her husband's personal journal from 2001, in which he detailed his extramarital affairs with 37 women.
While Nuzzi's book is set to hit shelves on December 18, excerpts from the memoir are already making a splash online.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Nuzzi referred to RFK Jr. as "the politician" in her book and confessed to falling for his "particular complications and particular darkness."
Nuzzi also discussed the politician's infamous "brain worm" and how devastated she was by the thought of a parasite eating the brain of a man she admired so much.