Megyn Kelly Questions Joe Biden Accuser Tara Reade on Defecting to Russia: 'I See Red Flags'

Political commentator Megyn Kelly pressed Tara Reade, the woman who accused President Joe Biden of sexual assault, on why she defected to Russia in light of her efforts to make her accusation public record, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Reade briefly worked as a staff assistant for then-senator Biden in 1993. In 2020, she accused then-Democrat presidential nominee of sexual assault, which Biden vehemently denied — and no other staffers from that time period corroborated the claim.

The former staffer announced on Tuesday, alongside convicted Kremlin spy Maria Butina, that she was seeking dual citizenship in Russia, where she felt "safe."