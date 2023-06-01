Megyn Kelly Questions Joe Biden Accuser Tara Reade on Defecting to Russia: 'I See Red Flags'
Political commentator Megyn Kelly pressed Tara Reade, the woman who accused President Joe Biden of sexual assault, on why she defected to Russia in light of her efforts to make her accusation public record, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Reade briefly worked as a staff assistant for then-senator Biden in 1993. In 2020, she accused then-Democrat presidential nominee of sexual assault, which Biden vehemently denied — and no other staffers from that time period corroborated the claim.
The former staffer announced on Tuesday, alongside convicted Kremlin spy Maria Butina, that she was seeking dual citizenship in Russia, where she felt "safe."
Reade joined Kelly on her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show, on Thursday to discuss her plan to move to Russia.
Kelly asked Reade point blank why she wanted to become a Russian citizen now — and was baffled by Reade's answer.
"Why seek citizenship in Russia?" Kelly asked the president's accuser.
"Why not?" Reade quipped back as she shrugged her shoulders. "I mean, why can't I be free to seek dual citizenship wherever I want?
Kelly couldn't hide her confused expression as she listened to Reade explain she had a "book thing" and "needed to do research" in Russia.
As Reade continued that she "wanted to go back and forth" between the U.S. and Russia, Kelly pointed out the obvious.
"You can go back and forth as an American," Kelly told her guest. "I've been to Russia a couple times."
"You can go back and forth, but i wanted to explore doing both," Reade said in an attempt to clarify her position. "I think there's nothing wrong with that."
Kelly shot back, "that doesn't sound right."
"I get red flags all over it when you say that," Kelly continued. "There's gotta be a reason, Tara. What's the reason?"
Reade paused for a moment before stating, "I personally find this country beautiful. And for the first time I felt safe and I felt free. I wasn't feeling that in the United States."
Still puzzled by the thought process, Kelly questioned how Reade was going to support herself or even fend on her own in the foreign country.
After Reade admitted that she did not speak Russian, Kelly couldn't hold back her laughter.
"Well this is gonna be a problem, this plan has got some holes in it," Kelly warned Reade.
Reade noted that she didn't buy into "Russiaphobia" and compared her safety staying in the U.S. to Edward Snowden.