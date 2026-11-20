The broadcaster aired footage of women arriving in minidresses and heels before displaying a shirtless photograph of the Oscar-winning actor taken in Hawaii last month.

"He is a fat, bloated, slovenly, disgusting slob," Kelly declared.

Her remarks have provided ammunition for critics who view the attack as an example of the broadcaster's increasingly combative commentary and "jealousy" over DiCaprio's luxury life.

A source told us: "Megyn comes across as bitter and jealous of Leonardo's life. He's rich, successful, dating beautiful women and enjoying himself, while she's making a living as a MAGA blowhard attacking celebrities. It looks like sour grapes.

"Trolls have branded her exactly this over her attack on Leo – saying she's bitter and jealous, and is really fuming she doesn't have Leo's life, money and admiration.

"It really is extraordinary to hear a woman who regularly complains about bullying launch such a nasty attack on someone's appearance, and a bit sad.

"Leonardo is living the life he wants, and Megyn seems furious about it. Nobody is forcing her to attend his parties. She's sitting behind a microphone insulting his body while he's out enjoying himself.

"This is what Megyn does now. She plays to the MAGA crowd by tearing down Hollywood celebrities and whoever else will get her clicks. Calling Leonardo disgusting might generate headlines, but it also makes her look bitter, petty and obsessed with someone else's happiness.

"The irony is that Megyn is mocking Leonardo for getting older while making herself look consumed by resentment.

"He's still one of Hollywood's biggest stars, and she's reduced to criticizing his stomach and the women at his parties from behind her sad podcast desk. Trolls are telling her to get a proper job."