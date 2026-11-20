EXCLUSIVE: MAGA Darling Megyn Kelly Branded 'Bitter and Jealous' Over Leonardo DiCaprio Rant
Nov. 20 2026, Updated 2:35 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has sparked backlash over her comments about Leonardo DiCaprio, with critics branding the conservative commentator "bitter and jealous" after she mocked the Hollywood star's appearance and lavish birthday celebrations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kelly, 56, launched her tirade against DiCaprio, 52, on Wednesday's The Megyn Kelly Show, targeting his physique and the young women reportedly attending his birthday bash.
Megyn's Comments About Leo
The broadcaster aired footage of women arriving in minidresses and heels before displaying a shirtless photograph of the Oscar-winning actor taken in Hawaii last month.
"He is a fat, bloated, slovenly, disgusting slob," Kelly declared.
Her remarks have provided ammunition for critics who view the attack as an example of the broadcaster's increasingly combative commentary and "jealousy" over DiCaprio's luxury life.
A source told us: "Megyn comes across as bitter and jealous of Leonardo's life. He's rich, successful, dating beautiful women and enjoying himself, while she's making a living as a MAGA blowhard attacking celebrities. It looks like sour grapes.
"Trolls have branded her exactly this over her attack on Leo – saying she's bitter and jealous, and is really fuming she doesn't have Leo's life, money and admiration.
"It really is extraordinary to hear a woman who regularly complains about bullying launch such a nasty attack on someone's appearance, and a bit sad.
"Leonardo is living the life he wants, and Megyn seems furious about it. Nobody is forcing her to attend his parties. She's sitting behind a microphone insulting his body while he's out enjoying himself.
"This is what Megyn does now. She plays to the MAGA crowd by tearing down Hollywood celebrities and whoever else will get her clicks. Calling Leonardo disgusting might generate headlines, but it also makes her look bitter, petty and obsessed with someone else's happiness.
"The irony is that Megyn is mocking Leonardo for getting older while making herself look consumed by resentment.
"He's still one of Hollywood's biggest stars, and she's reduced to criticizing his stomach and the women at his parties from behind her sad podcast desk. Trolls are telling her to get a proper job."
Broadcaster Attacks Actor's Hawaii Beach Photos
Kelly began her rant against DiCaprio by questioning how he continued attracting glamorous younger women despite what she considered his deteriorating appearance.
She said: "Let's just take a look at Leonardo DiCaprio these days. Let's check in with Leonardo DiCaprio and see how he's maintained his figure, such that he might command the presence of these young ladies."
The photograph in question is understood to have been taken while DiCaprio attended music executive Jennifer Meyer's wedding in Hawaii.
Kelly continued attacking the actor's weight, describing his stomach and chin in disparaging terms while suggesting his appearance reflected narcissism.
She also speculated about his drug use without presenting evidence.
Justin Trudeau Targeted Over Star-Studded Party
Joining Kelly for her discussion on the star was television personality Dr Drew Pinsky, 68, who listened as she turned her attention to the actor's birthday guests.
Kelly highlighted how a group of women in their 20s arrived at the celebration dressed in revealing outfits, prompting questions about their purpose at the star-studded gathering.
"We don't know exactly what the story was here, but obviously, they were coming in like a harem to be, what I'm assuming is, the decoration of the party," she said.
The broadcaster also targeted DiCaprio's celebrity friends, including Tobey Maguire, 51, Jonah Hill, 42, and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, 54.
She accused the men of hypocrisy, particularly Trudeau, whose public support for women's empowerment she contrasted with his attendance at the celebration.
Kelly ranted: "But all of these hypocrites, like Trudeau, who want us to believe he's all about female empowerment and looking out for the women, was there, I'm sure, ogling every single one of these."
DiCaprio's girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 28, also attended his birthday festivities.
Kelly suggested the women faced strict expectations about their appearances, while the actor enjoyed considerably greater freedom about his body.
Rant Follows Controversial Defense of Russell Brand
The attack followed Kelly's controversial defense of British comedian Russell Brand, 51, after a court ruling on sexual offenses allegations against the actor, who is now serving more than 10 years in jail for offences including rape.
Kelly characterized the proceedings as a smear campaign and referenced the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who died aged 31, during her defense.
She also pointed to Brand's conversion to Christianity and his family life as evidence of personal transformation.
Kelly raged: "He did not have to perform non-consensual s-- acts on women. He had hundreds, if not thousands of options for consensual s--."