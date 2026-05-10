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Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
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EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's 'Reality TV Show Plan' Mauled as 'Tasteless and Crass' 

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: Pexels; Mega

Meghan Markle's possible reality TV show is getting torn apart.

May 10 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle is facing backlash over her alleged plans to stage a vow renewal with Prince Harry as part of a reality-style television project – with critics telling RadarOnline.com the idea is being slammed as "tasteless and crass."

The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Harry, 41, who married on May 19, 2018, at St George's Chapel in Windsor, have spent recent years building media and entertainment ventures after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

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Meghan Markle Weighs Vow Renewal Project

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Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: Mega

Markle has envisioned a vow renewal as a strategic opportunity for storytelling, sources claimed.

Now based in California with their children, six-year-old Archie and Lilibet, four, the couple remains under intense scrutiny as they navigate their public and private identities.

As their eighth wedding anniversary approaches, speculation about a possible vow renewal – and its rumored connection to a reality TV concept from Meghan – has intensified.

One insider familiar with the discussions told us: "There is a growing feeling that this idea risks blurring the line between authenticity and performance. A vow renewal is typically an intimate reaffirmation, but positioning it as the centerpiece of a reality-style project makes it feel more like a calculated production than a personal moment."

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Meghan Markle Wants to 'Shape How Her Story Is Told'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: Mega

Critics have labeled the rumored television concept as tone-deaf and overly commercial.

Another source added: "Critics are already describing it as tone-deaf – the suggestion that something so private could be packaged in a format reminiscent of reality television has struck some as overly commercial and lacking in sensitivity."

Those close to the situation suggest Markle views the concept as a strategic opportunity.

A source added: "Meghan sees enormous narrative potential in a moment like this – it is not just about renewing vows, but about shaping how her story is told. From her perspective, it could anchor a broader series that offers controlled insight into her family life while reinforcing key themes of resilience and unity."

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Split photos of Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
Source: Mega

Kris Jenner officiated the ceremony that influenced Markle’s media strategy.

The idea is said to have been influenced by the 2023 vow renewal ceremony of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, which attracted widespread attention after being officiated by Kris Jenner and featuring a performance by Brandi Carlile.

At the time, DeGeneres told her wife: "I love you, I adore you, and I would not be on this earth without you. You save me every day."

The event's blend of intimacy and spectacle is believed to have resonated with Markle.

One source said: "Seeing how that ceremony played out – both as a genuine expression of commitment and as a widely shared piece of 'content' – appears to have reinforced the idea that personal milestones can double as powerful storytelling tools.

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Questions of Authenticity and Brand Strategy

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Photo of Prince Harry
Source: Mega

Insiders noted a blurring line between authentic moments and calculated productions.

"Meghan has always demonstrated an awareness of how to align her private life with her professional ambitions."

Yet skepticism remains about a plan to produce another Markle project based around her domestic life.

She remains estranged from her father, while Harry continues to navigate distance from his own family.

One insider said: "Attempting to present a polished, celebratory narrative – as Meghan always does with her insipid Netflix shows – without addressing those underlying realities risks coming across as incomplete or even inauthentic. "Audiences are now highly attuned to her glaring inconsistencies."

The Sussexes have previously emphasized their bond, notably during their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Markle revealed they exchanged private vows before their public wedding.

More recent glimpses into their life – including curated anniversary posts – have continued to project unity as speculation about their future persists.

As debate grows around the proposed project, one TV industry figure said, "There is an inherent tension in turning something as symbolic as a vow renewal into content. It raises questions about intention – whether it is about reaffirming a relationship or reinforcing a brand."

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