EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's 'Reality TV Show Plan' Mauled as 'Tasteless and Crass' 

"Meghan has always demonstrated an awareness of how to align her private life with her professional ambitions."

Yet skepticism remains about a plan to produce another Markle project based around her domestic life.

She remains estranged from her father, while Harry continues to navigate distance from his own family.

One insider said: "Attempting to present a polished, celebratory narrative – as Meghan always does with her insipid Netflix shows – without addressing those underlying realities risks coming across as incomplete or even inauthentic. "Audiences are now highly attuned to her glaring inconsistencies."

The Sussexes have previously emphasized their bond, notably during their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Markle revealed they exchanged private vows before their public wedding.

More recent glimpses into their life – including curated anniversary posts – have continued to project unity as speculation about their future persists.

As debate grows around the proposed project, one TV industry figure said, "There is an inherent tension in turning something as symbolic as a vow renewal into content. It raises questions about intention – whether it is about reaffirming a relationship or reinforcing a brand."