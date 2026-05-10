Savannah Guthrie's Husband Shares Heartbreaking Mother's Day Tribute as TV Host Remains in 'Agony' Over Mom Nancy's Disappearance

During a tearful interview on Today in March, the veteran journalist admitted she has struggled every single night since Nancy disappeared.

"It is unbearable," Savannah said while fighting back tears.

"And to think of what she went through, I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night, and in the darkness, I imagine her terror," she added.

The 54-year-old broadcaster also emotionally apologized to her missing mother during the candid interview, revealing fears that her own public profile may have somehow played a role in the case.

"I just want to say, I'm so sorry, mommy," Savannah said through tears.

She additionally pushed back against online speculation involving members of her own family, including siblings Camron Guthrie and Annie Guthrie, calling the rumors devastating.

"There are no words," she said. "I don't understand, and I'll never understand."