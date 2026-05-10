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Home > News > savannah guthrie

Savannah Guthrie's Husband Shares Heartbreaking Mother's Day Tribute as TV Host Remains in 'Agony' Over Mom Nancy's Disappearance

split image of Savannah Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie with her children
Source: mega; @feldmike/Instagram

Michael Feldman shared an emotional Mother's Day tribute to Savannah Guthrie amid her family's ongoing heartbreak.

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May 10 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

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Savannah Guthrie's family marked Mother's Day under a cloud of heartbreak as the Today co-host continues grappling with the mysterious disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The emotional holiday came as investigators hinted they are finally making progress in the case, nearly 100 days after Nancy vanished from her Arizona home.

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Emotional Mother's Day Tribute

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image of Savannah has described her mother Nancy's disappearance as 'unbearable.'
Source: @feldmike/Instagram

Savannah has described her mother Nancy's disappearance as 'unbearable.'

Savannah's husband, Michael Feldman, shared a touching tribute to the NBC star on Instagram Sunday alongside a photo of her kissing their children, Vale and Charley.

"To the strongest person I know," Michael wrote in the emotional post. "Surrounding you with love on Mother's Day. ❤️💔❤️."

The tribute quickly drew attention as Savannah continues enduring what she previously described as the "unbearable" pain of not knowing what happened to her mother.

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Source: @feldmike/Instagram

The Today host broke down in tears while speaking about Nancy's disappearance earlier this year.

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Savannah Breaks Down Over Her Mother's Disappearance

image of Savannah said she imagines her mother's 'terror' every night since she vanished.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah said she imagines her mother's 'terror' every night since she vanished.

During a tearful interview on Today in March, the veteran journalist admitted she has struggled every single night since Nancy disappeared.

"It is unbearable," Savannah said while fighting back tears.

"And to think of what she went through, I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night, and in the darkness, I imagine her terror," she added.

The 54-year-old broadcaster also emotionally apologized to her missing mother during the candid interview, revealing fears that her own public profile may have somehow played a role in the case.

"I just want to say, I'm so sorry, mommy," Savannah said through tears.

She additionally pushed back against online speculation involving members of her own family, including siblings Camron Guthrie and Annie Guthrie, calling the rumors devastating.

"There are no words," she said. "I don't understand, and I'll never understand."

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Authorities Hint at 'Great' Progress in Investigation

image of Authorities say they are getting closer to answers nearly 100 days into the investigation.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Authorities say they are getting closer to answers nearly 100 days into the investigation.

Nearly 100 days after Nancy vanished, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos suggested investigators may finally be getting closer to answers.

When asked by Fox News Digital whether authorities were making progress in the case, Chris replied: "We are."

The sheriff also teased "really great" developments in the investigation but declined to provide further details.

As law enforcement continues working the case, experts featured in NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery have begun exploring disturbing new theories surrounding the alleged abduction.

Profiler Dr. Ann Burgess said she does not believe Nancy personally knew the suspect.

"I wouldn't think that Nancy Guthrie knew this person," Ann said.

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Profilers Believe Savannah May Have Been the Real Target

image of Profilers believe the alleged suspect may have targeted Nancy because of Savannah.
Source: NBC

Profilers believe the alleged suspect may have targeted Nancy because of Savannah.

Behavior analyst Dr. Casey Jordan suggested the suspect may have recognized Nancy through her connection to Savannah and targeted the elderly woman because of her famous daughter.

When NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin asked who may have suffered most from Nancy’s disappearance, Ann pointed directly to the Today anchor.

"In this case, it doesn't have to be the mother," Ann explained. "It could be somebody in the family. Somebody — Savannah."

Asked whether the suspect may have wanted Savannah to "suffer," Ann responded: "Yes."

"And she's haunted by that," Casey added.

"I mean, it's her mother," Ann said.

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