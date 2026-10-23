EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Gearing up to Do Another Princess Diana Act on TV'
Oct. 23 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be considering a television interview inspired by Princess Diana's explosive 1995 Panorama appearance, as tensions between the Duchess of Sussex and the royal family threaten to deepen following her return to Britain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle, 45, and Prince Harry, 42, have faced a difficult homecoming to Britain after relocating from California to the Cotswolds with their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.
Meghan Markle 'Gearing Up for Another Princess Diana Act'
Questions surrounding their security arrangements have prompted a change of school for the children, while King Charles, 77, subsequently described the couple as "private citizens" in a public letter addressing their royal status.
An insider claimed: "Meghan believes another major TV interview could provide an opportunity to challenge public perceptions of her relationship with the monarchy, and she is now gearing up to do another of her Princess Diana acts in public.
"Diana's decision to speak publicly about her experiences remains an important precedent for the Duchess, and Meghan wants some of that same fame.
"Advisers fear a renewed confrontation with the royals could damage the Sussexes' public standing."
"Harry, however, is thought to be sympathetic to his wife's wish to speak openly, particularly given his mother's experiences within the royal family," the source pointed out.
"Meghan sees another big TV moment as not simply an opportunity to respond to recent setbacks, but as an opportunity to present her account without palace intervention."
Royal Interview Could Reignite Sussex Family Tensions
Any interview would come amid renewed scrutiny of the monarchy following allegations published by Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, 62.
His memoir recounts a telephone conversation in which Charles allegedly said about Diana after her death: "We'll forget her soon enough."
Buckingham Palace has disputed the account.
The Sussexes have previously spoken extensively about their experiences as working royals.
In his memoir Spare, Harry alleged his brother, Prince William, 44, physically assaulted him during a confrontation in 2019 after describing Markle as "rude" and "abrasive."
During the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle also challenged reports of a disagreement with Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, over bridesmaid dresses, saying Catherine made her cry rather than the other way around.
Our source stressed: "Meghan hopes another televised appearance could influence British public opinion following the family's relocation."
Prince Harry's Plans and the Sussexes' Royal Contacts
Harry, meanwhile, is said to be preparing several charitable appearances, alongside speculation about him planning to make a documentary marking the 30th anniversary of Diana's death in 2027.
He and Markle's two children visited Charles and Queen Camilla, 79, at Highgrove in July, before the family's move to Britain.
However, there have been no confirmed meetings with other senior royals since the Sussexes' return to the UK.
Inside Princess Diana's Explosive 'Panorama' Interview
Diana's landmark Panorama interview, broadcast by the BBC on November 20, 1995, became one of the most controversial moments in modern royal history.
Speaking to journalist Martin Bashir, Diana, then 34, offered an extraordinary account of her troubled marriage to the future King Charles, discussing his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, her own infidelity, struggles with bulimia and the pressures of royal life.
In one particularly memorable exchange, she said about Charles' love for Camilla: "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."
Diana also questioned whether Charles was suited to becoming king and spoke candidly about feeling isolated within the monarchy.
Watched by approximately 23 million people in Britain, the interview intensified the crisis surrounding the royal couple, who divorced the following year.
Its legacy was further tarnished in 2021 when an independent investigation concluded Bashir had used deceitful methods, including forged bank statements, to secure Diana's cooperation.