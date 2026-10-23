EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Gearing up to Do Another Princess Diana Act on TV'

Questions surrounding their security arrangements have prompted a change of school for the children, while King Charles, 77, subsequently described the couple as "private citizens" in a public letter addressing their royal status.

An insider claimed: "Meghan believes another major TV interview could provide an opportunity to challenge public perceptions of her relationship with the monarchy, and she is now gearing up to do another of her Princess Diana acts in public.

"Diana's decision to speak publicly about her experiences remains an important precedent for the Duchess, and Meghan wants some of that same fame.

"Advisers fear a renewed confrontation with the royals could damage the Sussexes' public standing."

"Harry, however, is thought to be sympathetic to his wife's wish to speak openly, particularly given his mother's experiences within the royal family," the source pointed out.

"Meghan sees another big TV moment as not simply an opportunity to respond to recent setbacks, but as an opportunity to present her account without palace intervention."