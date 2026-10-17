EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Lining Up Sarah Ferguson for Key Spot in Princess Diana Documentary'
Oct. 17 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is in talks to recruit Sarah Ferguson for a documentary about his late mother, Princess Diana, in a potentially controversial collaboration that could reopen painful questions about the royal family's past, palace sources have exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
The Duke of Sussex, 42, is said to be exploring a television project marking the 30th anniversary of Diana's passing in August 1997.
Sarah Ferguson Could Join Prince Harry's Proposed Diana Documentary
Ferguson, 66, who maintained a friendship with the princess during their marriages into the royal family, has emerged as a possible contributor amid speculation about her future following renewed scrutiny of her former husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
A source claimed: "Private discussions have taken place between Harry, Meghan Markle and Sarah about her potential involvement in the proposed production of a film about Diana's death.
"Harry knows Ferguson's decades of experience inside the royal establishment could provide a perspective rarely offered by those who knew Diana personally, and he knows it would generate huge publicity if she appeared."
No broadcaster, production company or representative has publicly confirmed Ferguson is negotiating an appearance, or that the documentary has been commissioned, but it is understood Harry wants to make it with one of the world's streaming giants.
Ferguson married Andrew in 1986, five years after Diana married the then-Prince Charles, and the two women developed a friendship while navigating royal life.
Proposed Film Could Revisit Princess Diana's Death and Royal Legacy
A proposed documentary on Diana would coincide with renewed interest in her legacy three decades after she died following a car crash in Paris.
Harry has previously discussed the psychological consequences of losing his mother, including his struggles with grief and his dissatisfaction with aspects of royal life.
His relationship with King Charles, 77, and Prince William, 44, has remained strained following his departure from official duties in 2020.
The prince's memoir, Spare, and his Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan previously examined tensions within the monarchy.
Our source added: "Sarah Ferguson's potential involvement in any film on Diana would attract huge attention because of her longstanding association with the royal household and her own experiences outside its official structures."
Sarah Ferguson Denies Plans for Tell-All Royal Memoir
Ferguson has recently denied speculation that she intends to publish an autobiography revealing confidential royal information.
She insisted she has "no plans to write any tell-all memoir."
Her circumstances have attracted renewed attention following controversies involving Andrew's former association with convicted predator Epstein.
Neither Ferguson nor Harry has publicly addressed suggestions that they are developing a documentary together.
Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, 62, has also been mentioned as a possible contributor, although there is no confirmed agreement concerning his involvement.
His memoir Swan Song has generated controversy over allegations concerning the royal family's response to Diana's death, with Charles insisting King Charles acted like he had won the lottery in the wake of her passing.
Sussexes Continue Projects Amid Renewed Royal Family Scrutiny
Meanwhile, Harry continues his charitable involvement with the Invictus Games and WellChild.
His wife Markle has pursued television production and commercial ventures, including her lifestyle brand As Ever.
The Sussexes have now established a renewed presence in Britain, while William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, continue undertaking official royal duties as Charles battles cancer.
The anniversary of Diana's death falls on August 31, 2027, marking three decades since she died aged 36 following a car crash in Paris, triggering an extraordinary outpouring of worldwide grief.
Remembered for her compassion, humanitarian work, and efforts to destigmatize HIV/AIDS, she transformed public expectations of royalty.