EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Lining Up Sarah Ferguson for Key Spot in Princess Diana Documentary'

Ferguson, 66, who maintained a friendship with the princess during their marriages into the royal family, has emerged as a possible contributor amid speculation about her future following renewed scrutiny of her former husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

A source claimed: "Private discussions have taken place between Harry, Meghan Markle and Sarah about her potential involvement in the proposed production of a film about Diana's death.

"Harry knows Ferguson's decades of experience inside the royal establishment could provide a perspective rarely offered by those who knew Diana personally, and he knows it would generate huge publicity if she appeared."

No broadcaster, production company or representative has publicly confirmed Ferguson is negotiating an appearance, or that the documentary has been commissioned, but it is understood Harry wants to make it with one of the world's streaming giants.

Ferguson married Andrew in 1986, five years after Diana married the then-Prince Charles, and the two women developed a friendship while navigating royal life.