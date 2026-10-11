EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Has 'Denied Tell-All Book Plans Amid Fears of King Charles' Reaction'
Oct. 11 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson has denied plans for an explosive royal memoir – but royal sources have told RadarOnline.com it is because she fears alienating King Charles and believes maintaining his goodwill could offer financial security for herself and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for the rest of their lives.
The former Duchess of York, 66, has publicly rejected reports she was approaching a multimillion-dollar publishing deal covering her relationship with Andrew, 66, her association with Jeffrey Epstein and other members of the Royal Family.
Memoir Denial Fuels Questions Over Royal Relations
Her representative insisted there had been no publishing discussions and Ferguson had "no plans to write any tell all memoir."
A royal source claimed to Radar: "Sarah understands that publishing a book containing private material about the Royal Family could permanently destroy whatever goodwill remains with Charles. From her perspective, keeping that relationship intact is potentially far more valuable than receiving one enormous check from a publisher. Her denial was a way of avoiding an adverse reaction from King Charles.
"She still hopes there could eventually be some form of financial understanding that ensures both she and Andrew are secure for the rest of their lives. Sarah believes that staying silent about private royal matters strengthens her position if conversations about their long-term circumstances ever take place."
The insider noted, "In that sense, the memoir itself potentially becomes leverage without ever being written. Her hope is that demonstrating she has no intention of selling family secrets gives Charles reassurance and provides a reason to ensure neither she nor Andrew is left financially stranded.
"Whether Charles would ever agree to bankroll them is an entirely different question. There is no guarantee whatsoever that he will. But Sarah doesn't want to jeopardize the possibility by producing a book that could cause another royal crisis."
'She Has No Plans to Write Tell-All Memoir'
Reports of a possible memoir by Ferguson emerged following the publication of Charles Spencer's Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, which contains controversial allegations about the now-king and his marriage to Princess Diana.
It's said Ferguson had received substantial publishing interest and that detailed notes existed concerning Andrew, Charles, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Epstein.
Ferguson's spokesman rejected the claims, saying: "Sarah Ferguson is not close to signing a multi-million dollar book deal as has been reported. She has no plans to write any tell-all memoir."
Jeffrey Epstein Association Brings Renewed Scrutiny
The former duchess has faced renewed scrutiny over her past long-standing relationship with Epstein following the release of US government files containing correspondence between them.
Ferguson has previously expressed regret over the association and said she was deceived by Epstein.
She has spent months outside Britain but has recently returned to the UK after losing Royal Lodge, the Windsor home she shared with Andrew.
Andrew remains subject to a police investigation concerning alleged misconduct in public office. He has denied wrongdoing connected with his relationship with Epstein.
Financial Future Remains Uncertain
Another palace source claimed: "Sarah is thinking about her next 20 years rather than the next payday.
"A publishing deal might produce millions immediately, but burning her bridges with Charles could leave both her and Andrew without the family safety net she hopes might ultimately exist.
"She knows Charles would be deeply unhappy about private conversations, relationships and family disputes being turned into chapters of a commercial memoir. Her denial was intended to make absolutely clear that she isn't preparing to do that."
They continued, "Sarah's calculation is that loyalty potentially has a value of its own. She would much rather Charles knew she could be trusted and, in return, hope he might eventually help ensure that she and Andrew have financial stability and somewhere appropriate to live.
"Nothing has been promised, and Charles has not committed. But Sarah believes preserving that possibility is smarter than antagonizing the King for a book advance that, however substantial, would eventually run out."