EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Has 'Denied Tell-All Book Plans Amid Fears of King Charles' Reaction'

Her representative insisted there had been no publishing discussions and Ferguson had "no plans to write any tell all memoir."

A royal source claimed to Radar: "Sarah understands that publishing a book containing private material about the Royal Family could permanently destroy whatever goodwill remains with Charles. From her perspective, keeping that relationship intact is potentially far more valuable than receiving one enormous check from a publisher. Her denial was a way of avoiding an adverse reaction from King Charles.

"She still hopes there could eventually be some form of financial understanding that ensures both she and Andrew are secure for the rest of their lives. Sarah believes that staying silent about private royal matters strengthens her position if conversations about their long-term circumstances ever take place."

The insider noted, "In that sense, the memoir itself potentially becomes leverage without ever being written. Her hope is that demonstrating she has no intention of selling family secrets gives Charles reassurance and provides a reason to ensure neither she nor Andrew is left financially stranded.

"Whether Charles would ever agree to bankroll them is an entirely different question. There is no guarantee whatsoever that he will. But Sarah doesn't want to jeopardize the possibility by producing a book that could cause another royal crisis."