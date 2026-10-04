EXCLUSIVE: Charles Spencer's Princess Diana Memoir 'Part of His Mission to Brand King Charles a Beast'

He further suggests Charles initially thought her death could clear the way for him to marry Camilla Parker Bowles, now Queen Camilla, 79.

A royal source claimed, "The overwhelming feeling is that Spencer wants readers to come away seeing Charles as some kind of beast – a cold, calculating man who made Diana miserable in life and was almost relieved when she died.

"That portrait isn't created by one allegation. It is built relentlessly through the book by taking deeply painful episodes and repeatedly placing Charles in the worst imaginable light.

"The most incendiary suggestion is that Diana's death somehow represented an opportunity for Charles because it removed an obstacle to his future with Camilla. People around the King find that interpretation grotesque."

The insider added, "Then you have the description of him supposedly sounding almost euphoric after Diana died. Put these claims together, and you create an image of a man virtually devoid of humanity at the moment his sons had lost their mother.