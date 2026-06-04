'Gobsmacked' Journalist Martin Bashir Recalls Michael Jackson's Stunning Admission About Sharing a Bed With Children During Controversial 2003 Interview

In the new Netflix docuseries Michael Jackson: The Verdict, Bashir recalled that he instructed his crew to "behave appropriately" and that if they showed enough sensitivity and professionalism toward Jackson, "things would happen" on camera.

What Bashir didn't expect was for Jackson to openly discuss sharing his bed with young boys on camera, particularly given the cloud of controversy that had already surrounded the singer for years, with allegations that he was a serial pedophile.

Jackson first faced allegations of child molestation in 1993, when the family of 13-year-old Jordan Chandler filed a civil lawsuit accusing the Billie Jean hitmaker of sexual abuse. The case was settled out of court the following year, making Jackson's candid remarks to Bashir all the more startling.