EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson Boasted Over 'Hidden Vault' on Neverland Ranch Filled With Vile Photos — As King of Pop Is Accused of Looking at Magazines of 'Naked' Children With Assistant

After Jackson was acquitted of child s-x charges in his infamous 2005 trial, he is said to have hidden from the spotlight in Ireland. During his quiet getaway, the Thriller hitmaker allegedly bragged to friends about items seized by the police, including photos of naked kids torn out of nudist magazines.

One source claimed Jackson boasted, "'They think they found strange things in my house. But they will never see the real stuff – it's buried at Neverland.'"

"Michael boasted anything he really cared about wasn't in the house,” the insider claimed. "He said he was always ready for a raid, so he built a hidden vault in the woodland area of the property!"

According to the source, they believe the hidden content could be beneath the iconic singer's favorite tree.