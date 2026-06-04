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EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson Boasted Over 'Hidden Vault' on Neverland Ranch Filled With Vile Photos — As King of Pop Is Accused of Looking at Magazines of 'Naked' Children With Assistant

Photo of Michael Jackson, Neverland Ranch
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson is said to have kept a 'hidden vault' on his well-known residence.

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June 4 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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Michael Jackson may have had a hidden vault built on Neverland Ranch in which he used to store vile photos and other content, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The resurfaced claims come as the King of Pop is being accused of looking at magazines filled with naked children, according to former crisis publicist and associate Vincent Amen.

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'He Built a Hidden Vault'

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Photo of Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA

Jackson is believed to have kept a 'hidden vault' on his property, according to sources.

After Jackson was acquitted of child s-x charges in his infamous 2005 trial, he is said to have hidden from the spotlight in Ireland. During his quiet getaway, the Thriller hitmaker allegedly bragged to friends about items seized by the police, including photos of naked kids torn out of nudist magazines.

One source claimed Jackson boasted, "'They think they found strange things in my house. But they will never see the real stuff – it's buried at Neverland.'"

"Michael boasted anything he really cared about wasn't in the house,” the insider claimed. "He said he was always ready for a raid, so he built a hidden vault in the woodland area of the property!"

According to the source, they believe the hidden content could be beneath the iconic singer's favorite tree.

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Netflix's 'The Verdict' Puts Spotlight on King of Pop

Photo of Neverland Ranch
Source: MEGA

One source suggested the apparent vault may have been hidden under a tree on Neverland Ranch.

Jackson's former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, once shut down the rumors that Jackson had a secret room to entertain children.

"They try and tell you that (Jackson) built a secret child room, but that was there when he bought the house; it was actually a panic room," Fiddes once claimed. "So it was not a secret room; it is the most ridiculous stuff that people make up."

The resurfaced claims come after Netflix released The Verdict, a new three-part docuseries focused on Jackson's child molestation trial and all that went down.

In the doc, Amen reveals that many of the legendary entertainer's associates had their homes searched in the wake of his arrest. And according to Amen, Jackson's assistant, Frank Cascio – also known as Frank Tyson – allegedly cleaned his residence of anything that came from the Beat It singer's Neverland Ranch.

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'I Was in Disbelief'

Photo of Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA

The iconic singer was acquitted of child sex charges in 2005.

In the doc, Amen claims Tyson gave Amen a Nike Bag after cleaning his home, a bag that allegedly contained an illegal magazine.

"Start flipping through it, and there was a Sharpie … circles around the video ordering section," Amen alleged. "Someone wanted these videos, circled the ones they want. These videos, which are children naked. Some with family, some just naked children."

Amen then revealed he "confronted Frank."

"I said, you know, 'Frank, what is this magazine? … There's circles around videos with naked children,'" Amen claimed he said. "He says, 'That’s just a phase that Michael and I went through. He circled the videos that he wanted, I ordered them; it was a phase that we went through.' They watched them together. When I heard that, I was in disbelief."

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Photo of Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA

Jackson's trial is back in the spotlight due to Netflix's docuseries, 'The Verdict.'

"I was very upset," Amen says. "My inclination was, after finding this and sitting there thinking about it, was that Frank is so close to Michael that he’s covering up for him. That was the defining moment for me. That was the moment that hit me so hard where I realized that there’s something going on here."

According to The Verdict, Tyson "did not respond to a request for comment."

The new Netflix arrives as Jackson's biopic, Michael, continues to be a major success at the box office, despite the film not including anything on the accusations against the hitmaker.

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