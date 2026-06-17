Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Rocked by 'Fiery Rows' Over Dwindling Finances — Duchess Fears Lavish Lifestyle May Not Last Forever

"While they look like millionaires on paper with that $60 million net worth, their actual liquid cash appears to be dwindling," noted the source.

Royal commentator Tom Bower recently summed up their marriage as being at an "unfortunate crossroads" due to mounting financial strain.

The couple’s $100million agreement with Netflix is said to have been reduced in scope, with the streaming company discontinuing its partnership with As Ever and shifting instead to a first-look development deal rather than committing to guaranteed productions.

At the same time, Harry generated revenue through public speaking engagements, high-profile interviews reflecting on his former royal role, and the publication of his memoir, Spare, which became a global bestseller.