Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Rocked by 'Fiery Rows' Over Dwindling Finances — Duchess Fears Lavish Lifestyle May Not Last Forever
June 17 2026, Published 12:51 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage has been rocked by "fiery rows" over their dwindling income, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Sussexes' relationship has become increasingly strained due to fears over their finances, as the pair know they need to generate significant income in order to maintain their lavish lifestyle in Montecito.
'Meghan Is in Panic Mode'
Insiders claim their anxiety levels have rocketed following the downfall of several major business deals and disappointing commercial returns.
A source told Heatworld: "The atmosphere in Montecito is strained right now. The financial reality has finally hit home and Meghan is in panic mode. The fact of the matter is they need to generate as much income as they can to fund their current lifestyle, and the money isn't coming in as it did before."
'Millionaires on Paper'
"While they look like millionaires on paper with that $60 million net worth, their actual liquid cash appears to be dwindling," noted the source.
Royal commentator Tom Bower recently summed up their marriage as being at an "unfortunate crossroads" due to mounting financial strain.
The couple’s $100million agreement with Netflix is said to have been reduced in scope, with the streaming company discontinuing its partnership with As Ever and shifting instead to a first-look development deal rather than committing to guaranteed productions.
At the same time, Harry generated revenue through public speaking engagements, high-profile interviews reflecting on his former royal role, and the publication of his memoir, Spare, which became a global bestseller.
'Tensions Have Reached Tipping Point'
Yet last year, the polo enthusiast faced a hefty legal expense – believed to exceed $2m – after losing his challenge to reinstate taxpayer-funded security during visits to the U.K.
The source continued: "With Meghan's lifestyle brand stalling and Harry's public speaking fees plummeting, their money is dwindling fast. It's a very different outlook to where they were a few years ago.
"They’ve had a string of heated rows over the last few weeks as tensions have reached tipping point."
Meghan, 45, has reportedly told Harry, 41, she feels cheated that their lifestyle might not last.
"She wants him to find something he can do that can contribute to their finances significantly, and stick to it," noted the source.
RadarOnline.com recently told how the cash-strapped couple has become so financially stretched that the staggering cost of a divorce could leave them "bankrupt."
An insider said: "It’s no secret that money is a huge issue for them right now. They are very leveraged," an insider noted about Sussex's dire finances. Trying to dismantle all of that, plus paying out all the legal fees for a divorce, would likely bankrupt them. This would be the worst possible time for them to split up."
The source continued, "They're both insisting that’s nowhere near happening [and] that things are great between them. Not a lot of people are buying that, though. There are too many cracks showing."