EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Raging' Tom Cruise has 'Picked William and Charles' to Romance Instead of Them
Moody Meghan Markle and her henpecked husband, pouty Prince Harry, are "seething" A-lister Tom Cruise hasn't reached out to them as part of his relentless charm offensive on the Royal Family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cruise, 62, has become BFFs with Prince William and Princess Kate, but has snubbed the exiled couple who are desperate to get big Hollywood names on their side as they battle to make it in showbiz since they stropped away from The Firm.
Desperate For Attention
But a source told RadarOnline.com: "Tom has clearly picked sides in the Harry and Meghan versus the Royal Family feud – and he's picked right.
"He is well in with the royals and has become an honrary Brit in the process as he spends so much time there making his movies.
"There is no way he would want to jeopardise those kind of connections by pal'ing up with no-marks like Meghan and Harry – who the royals hate anyway."
Another insider added Meghan, 43, and Harry, 40, had both reached out to Cruise to try and persuade him to be a guest on the desperate duchess' much-mocked podcast.
They added: "There is no chance Tom would even consider doing her pod.
"They are way down the list of people he wants to connect with."
Honorary Brit
Mission: Impossible star Cruise relocated across the pond five years ago, and is wildly popular in his adopted country.
And with Cuban-born beauty Ana de Armas on his arm, Cruise has been bragging to pals that leaving Hollywood in the dust was the best move he ever made.
"He privately credits his professional relocation to England for this success," our insider said.
They added: "He’s finally a British Film Institute fellow, the royal family has known him for decades and loves him, and he has a special feel for England that is above and beyond any other transplanted Hollywood star.
"This isn't Scientology vibes or anything like that, it's hard facts."
New Pals
Part of it is professional – Cruise appreciates the high standards of British film crews.
"They have made his wildest dreams come true for many years now, and that's why he insists on making movies over there," our source said.
Cruise escorted Prince William, 43, and Princess Kate, also 43, to the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022.
"This is the thing that sets Tom apart from other blockbuster A-list leading men-slash-moguls like Brad Pitt, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman," our insider said – adding: "Tom is collaborating with an entire country, and nobody can compete with that."
As readers know, Cruise's once non-existent love life has also finally gotten a lift now that he's dating de Armas, 37.
"He's been in hot pursuit for a long time, and she's warmed to him, and why wouldn't she? He's perhaps one of, if not the most powerful and bankable stars in the world," the source said.
"Tom is killing it right now."