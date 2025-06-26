Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Raging' Tom Cruise has 'Picked William and Charles' to Romance Instead of Them

meghan markle prince harry raging tom cruise picked prince william king charles royal feud pp
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, left, are desperate for the same attention Tom Cruise, center, has lavished on King Charles and Prince William, right.

June 26 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Moody Meghan Markle and her henpecked husband, pouty Prince Harry, are "seething" A-lister Tom Cruise hasn't reached out to them as part of his relentless charm offensive on the Royal Family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cruise, 62, has become BFFs with Prince William and Princess Kate, but has snubbed the exiled couple who are desperate to get big Hollywood names on their side as they battle to make it in showbiz since they stropped away from The Firm.

Article continues below advertisement

Desperate For Attention

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle leaves harry fashion designer victoria beckham
Source: MEGA

The couple are gagging for A-list pals.

Article continues below advertisement

But a source told RadarOnline.com: "Tom has clearly picked sides in the Harry and Meghan versus the Royal Family feud – and he's picked right.

"He is well in with the royals and has become an honrary Brit in the process as he spends so much time there making his movies.

"There is no way he would want to jeopardise those kind of connections by pal'ing up with no-marks like Meghan and Harry – who the royals hate anyway."

Another insider added Meghan, 43, and Harry, 40, had both reached out to Cruise to try and persuade him to be a guest on the desperate duchess' much-mocked podcast.

They added: "There is no chance Tom would even consider doing her pod.

"They are way down the list of people he wants to connect with."

Article continues below advertisement

Honorary Brit

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise refusing ozempic drugs hatred man boobs
Source: MEGA

Cruise has waged a charm offensive on senior royals.

Article continues below advertisement

Mission: Impossible star Cruise relocated across the pond five years ago, and is wildly popular in his adopted country.

And with Cuban-born beauty Ana de Armas on his arm, Cruise has been bragging to pals that leaving Hollywood in the dust was the best move he ever made.

"He privately credits his professional relocation to England for this success," our insider said.

They added: "He’s finally a British Film Institute fellow, the royal family has known him for decades and loves him, and he has a special feel for England that is above and beyond any other transplanted Hollywood star.

"This isn't Scientology vibes or anything like that, it's hard facts."

Article continues below advertisement

New Pals

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
prince william one massive problem plan to make monarchy youthful relevant king charles death pp

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Facing 'One Massive Problem' Over Plan to 'Make Monarchy More Youthful and Relevant' After King Charles' Death

dolly parton talking to husband carl dean ghost vegas residency pp

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Talking to Husband Carl Dean's Ghost' Ahead of 'Killer' Vegas Residency'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise prince william
Source: MEGA

Cruise has accompanied William to major events in Britain.

Part of it is professional – Cruise appreciates the high standards of British film crews.

"They have made his wildest dreams come true for many years now, and that's why he insists on making movies over there," our source said.

Cruise escorted Prince William, 43, and Princess Kate, also 43, to the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022.

"This is the thing that sets Tom apart from other blockbuster A-list leading men-slash-moguls like Brad Pitt, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman," our insider said – adding: "Tom is collaborating with an entire country, and nobody can compete with that."

As readers know, Cruise's once non-existent love life has also finally gotten a lift now that he's dating de Armas, 37.

"He's been in hot pursuit for a long time, and she's warmed to him, and why wouldn't she? He's perhaps one of, if not the most powerful and bankable stars in the world," the source said.

"Tom is killing it right now."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.