EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Raging' Tom Cruise has 'Picked William and Charles' to Romance Instead of Them

But a source told RadarOnline.com: "Tom has clearly picked sides in the Harry and Meghan versus the Royal Family feud – and he's picked right.

"He is well in with the royals and has become an honrary Brit in the process as he spends so much time there making his movies.

"There is no way he would want to jeopardise those kind of connections by pal'ing up with no-marks like Meghan and Harry – who the royals hate anyway."

Another insider added Meghan, 43, and Harry, 40, had both reached out to Cruise to try and persuade him to be a guest on the desperate duchess' much-mocked podcast.

They added: "There is no chance Tom would even consider doing her pod.

"They are way down the list of people he wants to connect with."