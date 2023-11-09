Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 'Full Panic Mode' Over 'Family Guy' Episode That Paints Them as Grifters: Report
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly upset over a "savage" Family Guy episode that painted them as grifters, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The episode took a dig at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix deal, which is rumored to be a whopping $100 million.
Insiders close to the ex-Royals reportedly said that the embattled couple called the episode an "outrageous slur."
Prince Harry and Markle allegedly feel like "they’re not being taken seriously enough by people" and they "can’t catch a break."
"Meghan said she won’t be humiliated like this and is desperate for a solution," a source told the outlet. "They’re in full panic mode."
While the Sussexes are not the first celebrities to be featured or made the butt of a joke on the animated series, they allegedly took the episode very personally. The insider claimed the couple branded it an "attack from inside Hollywood."
"What’s hit them hardest and cuts the deepest of all is that it plays up the whole notion they’re self-entitled grifters or spoilt brats," the source added.
Prince Harry and Markle have been on a rollercoaster ride trying to mend their public image since leaving their posts as full-time working Royals in 2020.
The couple's infamous interview with Oprah marked the beginning of their U.S. chapter, which has since included a Netflix documentary, a $20 million Spotify deal for Markle's podcast Archetypes, and Harry's explosive memoir, Spare.
With each media opportunity seized by the couple, the divide between the Sussexes and Harry's Royal family members across the pond grew deeper.
The source claimed that now Markle believes her husband needs to "swallow his pride and beg for his family’s forgiveness" for them to get back in the public eyes' good graces.
In the Family Guy episode, Peter Griffin — voiced by show creator Seth MacFarland — embarks on an adventure to become a TV extra to make money.
"I’ll go it alone, just like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry," Griffin says as the screen cuts to cartoon versions of the couple sunbathing by a lavish pool.
A butler then presents a stack of money to the animated Harry, "Sir, your millions from Netflix for … No one knows what."
"Put it with the rest of them," cartoon Harry replies as he waves away the servant in a dismissive manner. Cartoon Markle then urges her husband to make a $250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco.
"I shouldn’t have left the made-up nonsense," Harry says, insinuating his regret over leaving the U.K.