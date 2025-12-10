EXCLUSIVE: Why It's 'Absolutely Vital' Warring Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Build Bridges and Reunite
Dec. 10 2025, Published 3:29 p.m. ET
Kate Middleton is preparing to extend a festive olive branch to her bitter rival Meghan Markle – a move insiders tell RadarOnline.com is now "absolutely vital" for family harmony and the potential reconciliation of the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales.
The 43-year-old Princess of Wales and 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex have had a strained relationship for years, with sources saying they now have virtually "zero personal connection."
Kate Seeks Peace for 2026
The so-called former royal 'Fab Four' – Kate, her husband Prince William, and Prince Harry and his partner Markle – once appeared close, but the dynamic cooled rapidly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to the United States in 2020 following their decision to step back from royal duties.
According to RadarOnline.com insiders, Kate is now seeking a calmer, more peaceful 2026 after a difficult period that included her recovery from cancer.
One source said: "Kate is determined to make next year as peaceful as possible in all aspects of her life. To achieve that, she's realised she may need to reach out to Meghan and extend an olive branch."
Strategic Move for Brother's Reconciliation
The insider added: "Kate still has some lingering resentment – she doesn't fully trust Meghan and isn't looking to become close friends – but she believes that if she and Meghan can find a way to connect, it would greatly improve William and Harry's chances of reconciliation."
The source also emphasized Kate's natural diplomatic instincts, noting: "From a young age, Kate was always the peacemaker between her brother James and sister Pippa.
"She has a natural talent for diplomacy and a desire for harmony. She's fully prepared to start the process of reconciliation with Meghan and recognizes that someone has to take the first step – so she's chosen to be that person."
Feud History and Health's Influence
The origins of Kate and Markle's feud reportedly date back to the duchess and Harry's 2018 wedding, with disagreements over bridesmaids' dresses between the pair cited in early rumors they had experienced a massive fall-out.
While initial reports suggested Markle made Kate cry over the frocks, the Duchess of Sussex later told Oprah Winfrey in a televised interview she was the one who had been reduced to tears by Kate's actions.
In addition, Harry, 41, claims in his memoir Spare Kate criticized Markle's behavior after giving birth to her son Prince Louis, saying she had "baby brain" and insisting she was "owed an apology" to his wife.
Health challenges also appear to have influenced Kate's decision to make a new move to heal her rift with Markle.
She revealed in March 2024 she was undergoing treatment for cancer and is now in remission.
Meanwhile, her father-in-law, King Charles, 77, continues to battle cancer.
One source said: "Kate's recent health challenges have influenced her choice to make peace with Meghan. She's always acted as a mediator and sees this step as important for the wellbeing of the family."
Leading by Example
The source continued: "Kate understands that reconciliation will need to happen gradually – someone has to initiate contact.
"She feels it's her responsibility to lead by example for William. If she's encouraging him to make amends with his estranged brother, she believes she should follow her own counsel and work on resolving things with Meghan."
The insider added Kate's peacemaking intentions are as much about securing her peace of mind as it is about the brothers' fraught relationship.
They said: "She understands that once she takes the right steps, she'll feel a sense of relief. This is about restoring harmony within the family, not simply forgetting past disagreements."
Apart from a joint appearance at the late Queen's funeral in 2022, Kate and Markle have not been photographed together since 2020.
Observers say a potential reconciliation between the pair could pave the way for the long-rumored reunion for Princes William and Harry, with the wives taking the lead in bridging their divide.