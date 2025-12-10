EXCLUSIVE: Why It's 'Absolutely Vital' Warring Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Build Bridges and Reunite

The origins of Kate and Markle's feud reportedly date back to the duchess and Harry's 2018 wedding, with disagreements over bridesmaids' dresses between the pair cited in early rumors they had experienced a massive fall-out.

While initial reports suggested Markle made Kate cry over the frocks, the Duchess of Sussex later told Oprah Winfrey in a televised interview she was the one who had been reduced to tears by Kate's actions.

In addition, Harry, 41, claims in his memoir Spare Kate criticized Markle's behavior after giving birth to her son Prince Louis, saying she had "baby brain" and insisting she was "owed an apology" to his wife.

Health challenges also appear to have influenced Kate's decision to make a new move to heal her rift with Markle.

She revealed in March 2024 she was undergoing treatment for cancer and is now in remission.

Meanwhile, her father-in-law, King Charles, 77, continues to battle cancer.

One source said: "Kate's recent health challenges have influenced her choice to make peace with Meghan. She's always acted as a mediator and sees this step as important for the wellbeing of the family."