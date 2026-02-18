EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Hit by Yet Another Blow as Charity That Defined Her Life as a Royal Quietly Shuts Up Shop

Markle hosted a launch lunch at Kensington Palace, attended by her mother, Doria Ragland, who traveled from the U.S. for the event.

At the time, Markle said: "I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen – it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry, and cook together."

The project was widely praised as evidence of a modernizing monarchy and a duchess eager to embed herself in local causes.

However, following Markle and Harry's decision to step back from royal duties in 2020 and relocate to California, her direct involvement with the kitchen diminished.

On the third anniversary of the Grenfell fire, she honored the women involved in the good cause via a video call from Los Angeles, describing their efforts as "love in action." The last recorded outreach to the charity from the duchess came in June 2022, marking five years since the Grenfell horror.

Now, a spokesman for the Hubb Kitchen has confirmed the closure of the cause.

He said, "I can't talk about the Duchess of Sussex, but the Hubb community kitchen has stopped."