Meghan Markle Branded 'So Far Gone' Hollywood Has 'Given Up' on Her Comeback After Super Agent's Firm 'Made No Money' Off Duchess
Oct. 2 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
After Meghan Markle’s former powerhouse agent gushed about how "great" it was to no longer have to worry about her career, a top Hollywood insider has claimed her long-attempted Tinseltown comeback is all but dead, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
WME chief Ari Emanuel finally confirmed he parted ways with Markle, 45, last year, and when asked where he thought her career was headed, delivered the response: "Here's the great thing: I don't have to think about that anymore."
Meghan Markle Made 'No Money' for Ari Emanuel's Agency
Longtime publicist and veteran Hollywood insider Rob Shuter pointed out during his weekly appearance on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast that agencies only make money if they can book work for their clients.
"What they really want is for you to walk in and get a lot of work and for them to get a commission," he noted.
"Meghan Markle made no money for this agency. None whatsoever. They didn’t make any money. Everything they touched fell apart," Shuter claimed.
The former actress and her husband, Prince Harry, had already inked their megabucks Netflix and Spotify deals in 2020, long before Markle signed with WME in 2023, when the agency's CEO Emanuel and hotshot senior agent Brad Slater agreed to represent her.
Meghan Markle's Career Propspets Are 'Too Far Gone'
Markle failed to land any major new projects beyond her existing Netflix relationship. The streamer ultimately gave the former Suits star another shot at success with her much-derided lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, along with a consumer-products deal tied to her As Ever brand.
The streaming service axed With Love, Meghan, in January and cut all ties with As Ever two months later, leaving Markle adrift professionally in 2026.
"It shows you where their brand is. It shows you where their brand is because they always believe in a comeback, and often they do happen," Shuter noted about the Sussexes and how all of their Tinseltown opportunities dried up.
"You can rehabilitate different celebrities," the Hollywood pro noted, pointing out that even seemingly lost causes have managed to claw their way back to success.
But Shuter delivered a far more dire verdict on Markle’s prospects, claiming, "Meghan is so far gone at this moment that nobody... it’s over," as he claimed there is virtually no one left in Hollywood willing to take a chance on her professionally.
'Hollywood Has Given Up' on Meghan Markle
Shuter offered a rare glimpse into how Hollywood insiders and publicists trade information behind the scenes, claiming they often tread carefully when dishing dirt for fear a down-and-out star could eventually find their way back to the top.
"Everyone's always a little bit cautious. When we talk to our sources, when we talk to our insiders, they do sort of, like, tiptoe around stuff,” he explained. "They sort of imply stuff, and they always think, 'Oh, how is this going to affect me if they have a comeback?'"
He claimed after hearing from all of his sources, "Meghan's not having a comeback. It's over."
"This is the point where even Hollywood has given up on believing there is an iota of a chance of a comeback. She has slammed the door shut," Shuter claimed. "There is nobody in trouble who is less likely to come back than Meghan Markle. It's done."
The Sussexes Flee California For New U.K. Life
Markle appeared to finally read the writing on the wall in Hollywood when she and Harry dropped the bombshell in late August that they were packing up their California life and making a shock return to the U.K., six years after dramatically fleeing Britain following their royal exit.
The couple has offered little explanation for their bombshell move beyond wanting to get their children settled into British schools before the fall term, fueling even more questions about why they headed back across the pond.