Meghan Markle Branded 'So Far Gone' Hollywood Has 'Given Up' on Her Comeback After Super Agent's Firm 'Made No Money' Off Duchess

Markle failed to land any major new projects beyond her existing Netflix relationship. The streamer ultimately gave the former Suits star another shot at success with her much-derided lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, along with a consumer-products deal tied to her As Ever brand.

The streaming service axed With Love, Meghan, in January and cut all ties with As Ever two months later, leaving Markle adrift professionally in 2026.

"It shows you where their brand is. It shows you where their brand is because they always believe in a comeback, and often they do happen," Shuter noted about the Sussexes and how all of their Tinseltown opportunities dried up.

"You can rehabilitate different celebrities," the Hollywood pro noted, pointing out that even seemingly lost causes have managed to claw their way back to success.

But Shuter delivered a far more dire verdict on Markle’s prospects, claiming, "Meghan is so far gone at this moment that nobody... it’s over," as he claimed there is virtually no one left in Hollywood willing to take a chance on her professionally.