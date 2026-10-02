Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Branded 'So Far Gone' Hollywood Has 'Given Up' on Her Comeback After Super Agent's Firm 'Made No Money' Off Duchess

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's former agent gushed about how 'great' it was not to have to think about her future prospects..

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 2 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

After Meghan Markle’s former powerhouse agent gushed about how "great" it was to no longer have to worry about her career, a top Hollywood insider has claimed her long-attempted Tinseltown comeback is all but dead, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

WME chief Ari Emanuel finally confirmed he parted ways with Markle, 45, last year, and when asked where he thought her career was headed, delivered the response: "Here's the great thing: I don't have to think about that anymore."

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Made 'No Money' for Ari Emanuel's Agency

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle wasn't able to book any new work for agents to make a commission from.

Longtime publicist and veteran Hollywood insider Rob Shuter pointed out during his weekly appearance on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast that agencies only make money if they can book work for their clients.

"What they really want is for you to walk in and get a lot of work and for them to get a commission," he noted.

"Meghan Markle made no money for this agency. None whatsoever. They didn’t make any money. Everything they touched fell apart," Shuter claimed.

The former actress and her husband, Prince Harry, had already inked their megabucks Netflix and Spotify deals in 2020, long before Markle signed with WME in 2023, when the agency's CEO Emanuel and hotshot senior agent Brad Slater agreed to represent her.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle's Career Propspets Are 'Too Far Gone'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix

Markle's career prospects have dried up after parting ways with Netflix.

Markle failed to land any major new projects beyond her existing Netflix relationship. The streamer ultimately gave the former Suits star another shot at success with her much-derided lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, along with a consumer-products deal tied to her As Ever brand.

The streaming service axed With Love, Meghan, in January and cut all ties with As Ever two months later, leaving Markle adrift professionally in 2026.

"It shows you where their brand is. It shows you where their brand is because they always believe in a comeback, and often they do happen," Shuter noted about the Sussexes and how all of their Tinseltown opportunities dried up.

"You can rehabilitate different celebrities," the Hollywood pro noted, pointing out that even seemingly lost causes have managed to claw their way back to success.

But Shuter delivered a far more dire verdict on Markle’s prospects, claiming, "Meghan is so far gone at this moment that nobody... it’s over," as he claimed there is virtually no one left in Hollywood willing to take a chance on her professionally.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'Hollywood Has Given Up' on Meghan Markle

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle has no chance of a Hollywood comeback and that 'it's over' for her in Tinseltown, an insider claim.

Shuter offered a rare glimpse into how Hollywood insiders and publicists trade information behind the scenes, claiming they often tread carefully when dishing dirt for fear a down-and-out star could eventually find their way back to the top.

"Everyone's always a little bit cautious. When we talk to our sources, when we talk to our insiders, they do sort of, like, tiptoe around stuff,” he explained. "They sort of imply stuff, and they always think, 'Oh, how is this going to affect me if they have a comeback?'"

He claimed after hearing from all of his sources, "Meghan's not having a comeback. It's over."

"This is the point where even Hollywood has given up on believing there is an iota of a chance of a comeback. She has slammed the door shut," Shuter claimed. "There is nobody in trouble who is less likely to come back than Meghan Markle. It's done."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of King Charles, Princess Diana, Prince William

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Sickened' by Dad King Charles' 'Evil Insult' About Late Mom Diana — After Charles Spencer's Bombshell Claims About Monarch

Photo of King Charles and sons

King Charles to Use Princess Diana Tribute to Finally End Feud Between Sons William and Harry — as Plan Could 'Bring Brothers Together

The Sussexes Flee California For New U.K. Life

Photo ofM eghan Markle's As Ever advent calendar
Source: @asever/Instagram

Markle's As Ever advent calendar facing a house she never shared with the public was roundly mocked.

Markle appeared to finally read the writing on the wall in Hollywood when she and Harry dropped the bombshell in late August that they were packing up their California life and making a shock return to the U.K., six years after dramatically fleeing Britain following their royal exit.

The couple has offered little explanation for their bombshell move beyond wanting to get their children settled into British schools before the fall term, fueling even more questions about why they headed back across the pond.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.