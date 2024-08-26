Matthew Perry’s Tragic Final Secret: How Regret Over Lost Love He Included in Will Sent him Spiraling into Fatal Drug Abuse

Matthew Perry was haunted by regret over lost love until the day he overdosed on the ketamine he was using to numb his pain, according to one of his former flames.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the late actor supposedly never stopped pining after his ex-girlfriend Rachel Dunn, who he viewed as "the love of his life" and even included in his will.

The pair dated for two years before breaking up in 2005 as Perry finally faced his severe opioid addiction. In his memoir, the Friends star called Dunn, who was 14 years his junior, "the ex-girlfriend of his dream(s)".