EXCLUSIVE: 'Matlock' in Turmoil After Shock Firing — Cast and Crew 'Scrambling' as Producers Rewrite Series Amid the Sacking of David Del Rio Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Cancelled actor David Del Rio went from a starring role on the hit Kathy Bates series Matlock to being unceremoniously booted from the set after he was accused of sexual assault by Leah Lewis, his 28-year-old costar, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now, Del Rio, 38, is furious that his former castmates have shunned him without hearing his side of the story, sources said.

After an internal investigation into Lewis' allegations that Del Rio assaulted her in her trailer on September 26, he was fired and escorted off the studio lot on the same day.