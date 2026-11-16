Goodfellas was based on the true story of former mobster-turned-informant Henry Hill, as detailed in Nicholas Pileggi's book Wiseguy. After reading it, Scorsese found himself enamored with the story, and he called Pileggi to say he was interested in turning it into a movie.

"To tell you the truth, I’ve been waiting for this phone call all my life," the writer said. "If you want to do it, you can do it."

The author and the famous filmmaker then worked together to pen the perfect screenplay.

It was later renamed Goodfellas because there had been a couple of other projects around that time with similar titles to the book, including a CBS television series called Wiseguy and Brian De Palma's 1986 comedy Wise Guys.