Inside Martin Scorsese's 'Goodfellas' Ahead of Iconic Filmmaker's 84th Birthday
Nov. 16 2026, Published 6:28 p.m. ET
Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas boasted an iconic cast, with Joe Pesci even taking home an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
One day before the filmmaker celebrates his 84th birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits intriguing behind-the-scenes facts and casting trivia about the hit 1990 crime thriller.
'Goodfellas' Originally Had a Different Title
Goodfellas was based on the true story of former mobster-turned-informant Henry Hill, as detailed in Nicholas Pileggi's book Wiseguy. After reading it, Scorsese found himself enamored with the story, and he called Pileggi to say he was interested in turning it into a movie.
"To tell you the truth, I’ve been waiting for this phone call all my life," the writer said. "If you want to do it, you can do it."
The author and the famous filmmaker then worked together to pen the perfect screenplay.
It was later renamed Goodfellas because there had been a couple of other projects around that time with similar titles to the book, including a CBS television series called Wiseguy and Brian De Palma's 1986 comedy Wise Guys.
Martin Scorsese Wanted to Capture the 'Exhilaration of the Lifestyle'
It was important to Scorsese to capture the fast-paced nature of mobster life accurately in the film.
He decided to "begin Goodfellas like a gunshot and have it get faster from there, almost like a two-and-a-half-hour trailer," according to a past interview.
"I think it’s the only way you can really sense the exhilaration of the lifestyle, and to get a sense of why a lot of people are attracted to it," he added at the time.
Martin Scorsese Originally Wanted Robert De Niro to Play the Lead
Goodfellas has a wild cast of Hollywood heavy hitters, including Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Pesci and Paul Sorvino, but the casting process was not without its hiccups.
While Liotta starred as Henry Hill in the hit mafia flick, Scorsese originally wanted De Niro for the role.
The Raging Bull actor passed on the lead due to prior work obligations, but joined the cast as a supporting character, playing James "Jimmy" Conway instead.
Robert De Niro Rallied for Ray Liotta to Get the Part
Unable to take the lead himself, De Niro pitched Liotta for the gig.
"I told Marty (Scorsese) I saw him in the Jonathan Demme film (Something Wild)," he recalled during a 2022 sit-down on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "I said 'This guy, you should look at him, he's terrific in the movie.' How much that was an influence on Marty, I don't know, but that's what I said."
"He just had a great quality," he continued, reflecting on the late actor who tragically died in May 2022. "He was right for the part if you want to cast it that way. Marty had seen people, I don't know who, but I know he went through everybody, and chose Ray, so that was great."
Key members of the cast of Goodfellas – including De Niro, Liotta, Sorvino and Lorraine Bracco – reunited in 2015 at the Tribeca Film Festival for the movie's 25th anniversary.