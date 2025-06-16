EXCLUSIVE: 'Goodfellas' and 'Sopranos' Star Lorraine Bracco at 70 — Why She's 'Counting Her Blessings' After 'Going Through a Lot'
Actress Lorraine Bracco, who's best known for her work in The Sopranos and Goodfellas, has opened up about why she's "counting her blessings" after reaching a milestone birthday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bracco celebrated her 70th birthday on October 2, 2024. While reflecting on the milestone, the actress confessed she's weathered many storms over her seven decades.
'I've Been Through A Lot'
Bracco admitted: "I've been through a lot of things in my life."
In spite of life's trials and tribulations, Bracco remained optimistic, adding: "I am a firm believer that everything will always work out in the end."
The actress, who most recently starred in Netflix's comedy flick Nonnas with Vince Vaughn and Susan Sarandon, raised her two adult daughters, Stella and Margaux, on her own.
While reflecting on her career and being a single mom, the Academy Award nominee said: "I love my work, but for me, the true measure of my success if my family – my daughters, my grandchildren.
"As a single mom, I focused on putting a roof over their heads, clothing them, feeding them and educating them. That was a full-time job with a lot of responsibility, but it made me a stronger, more resilient person.
"We have to keep reminding ourselves of the things we are grateful for – and it all balances everything out."
Bracco's Life Tips
She also shared her secrets to living with joy and laughter.
Bracco confessed she doesn't fuss over her appearance, nor does she keep up with an extensive beauty routine.
The Sopranos star said: "I wash my face at night with a Bobbi Brown cleanser, brush my teeth with Listerine toothpaste and put on moisturizer."
In keeping with her low-maintenance routine, Bracco also noted she has decided to embrace her gray hair, adding: "I love not having to spend hours in the salon."
Staying Active
The 70-year-old also highlighted the benefits and importance of staying active as she ages.
Bracco said: "I used to practice Shotokan karate years ago, but now I opt for long walks outside. I have a step counter on my phone so I can see my steps.
"At 70, you get to be achy sometimes, but I still want to do things and walking feels great."
In addition to maintaining an active lifestyle, Bracco has also found joy in keeping an abundance of fresh, homegrown herbs and vegetables at hand.
She revealed: "I pick fresh basil, rosemary and thyme from my herb garden every morning.
"I love cooking with them and also getting my hands a little dirty – it's relaxing in a way. I also grow cucumbers, Japanese eggplant, zucchini and so much more."
Bracco went on to note "there's nothing more pleasurable" to her than serving her loved ones a home-cooked meal.
The actress shared: "There's nothing more pleasurable than making the people I love delicious food.
"I guess I'm a nurturer, so one of the things that makes me happiest is when someone comes to visit and I can cook them dinner, enjoy their company and they tell me they feel at home."
'Have More Fun'
After going "through a lot" in life, Bracco said her life mantra is now "have more fun."
She added: "My life is simple: I love waking up in the morning with the sunrise, savoring a good cup of coffee, spending time with my two dogs and I'm addicted to old black-and-white movies."