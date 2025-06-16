EXCLUSIVE: 'Goodfellas' and 'Sopranos' Star Lorraine Bracco at 70 — Why She's 'Counting Her Blessings' After 'Going Through a Lot'

Bracco admitted: "I've been through a lot of things in my life."

In spite of life's trials and tribulations, Bracco remained optimistic, adding: "I am a firm believer that everything will always work out in the end."

The actress, who most recently starred in Netflix's comedy flick Nonnas with Vince Vaughn and Susan Sarandon, raised her two adult daughters, Stella and Margaux, on her own.

While reflecting on her career and being a single mom, the Academy Award nominee said: "I love my work, but for me, the true measure of my success if my family – my daughters, my grandchildren.

"As a single mom, I focused on putting a roof over their heads, clothing them, feeding them and educating them. That was a full-time job with a lot of responsibility, but it made me a stronger, more resilient person.

"We have to keep reminding ourselves of the things we are grateful for – and it all balances everything out."