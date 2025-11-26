Your tip
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Wild Assassination Remarks: Congresswoman Fires Back at Criticism Over Resignation as She Hints Political Career Would Get Her Killed

Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her resignation from Congress last week.

Nov. 26 2025

After announcing her resignation, Marjorie Taylor Greene has made another shocking statement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rather than just involving herself or President Trump in this latest diatribe, Greene brought the late Charlie Kirk into the conversation.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Claps Back at Mike Cernovich

Composite photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mike Cernovich
Source: MEGA; @cernovich/Instagram

Mike Cernovich insisted Greene needs to 'serve out' her full term.

Mike Cernovich, a right-wing influencer, publicly slammed Greene's resignation, writing, "You need to serve out your full term."

Greene did not take the comment lying down and quickly fired back, "Oh, I haven't suffered enough for you while you post all day behind a screen? Do I have to stay until I'm assassinated like our friend Charlie Kirk? Will that be good enough for you then?"

She continued addressing Cernovich, calling out his "s--- posting" on the internet all day, which she noted "isn't fighting."

"Get off YOUR ass and run for Congress," she continued. "I fought harder than anyone in the real arena, not social media. Put down your little pebbles and put your money where your mouth is."

Marjorie Taylor Greene Talks Getting 'Murdered'

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Greene insisted the political system 'can't be fixed.'

Cernovich clapped back at Greene, insisting he's "not into seeing who can hold the biggest pity party."

"Supporting my country in 2015 and backing Trump completely upended my world," he shared. "Many saw this in real time. I always supported you and defended you against the lies. You ran for re-election and owe your voters a full term."'

Greene then doubled down on her murder claim, asking Cernovich if his "support" is insisting she "stay in there" until she's "murdered and keep fighting the broken system that can't be fixed?"

"That's not support, that's cruel," she said. "Instead of listening to me tell all of you that it's broken far beyond repair, more than you know, you throw rocks. Again run for Congress. Stop keyboarding."

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Resignation

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Greene never backed down from pushing for the Epstein files to be released.

As RadarOnline.com reported, on November 21, Greene sent shockwaves through the MAGA world when she announced she was resigning before her term was up.

In her note, she claimed Americans are "used by the Political Industrial Complex of both Political parties" in every election cycle, "in order to elect whichever side can convince Americans to hate the other side more."

"And the results are always the same," she insisted. "No matter which way the political pendulum swings, Republican or Democrat, nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman."

While she declared she "fought harder than almost any other elected Republican to elect" Trump, she felt slighted after their recent sparring of words, noting that "loyalty should be a two-way street."

"Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich, powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for," she added, referring to her unwillingness to back down on calling for pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's infamous Epstein files to be released to the public.

Laura Loomer Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's Resignation

Photo of Laura Loomer
Source: MEGA

Laura Loomer called out the timing of Greene's resignation.

In her explanation for stepping aside, Greene also alleged she'd been "cast aside by MAGA Inc."

Cernovich was not the only one to slam Greene for exiting stage left, as far-right provocateur Laura Loomer also called her out on X.

"Such a greedy woman. Her love for $ over her country is what led to the traitor’s downfall. And so many people are eating it up," she posted. "Why not just resign today? Because this is & always has been about enriching yourself. Admit it. I know how you operate, sick woman."

"MTG decided to resign on January 5th, 2026," she further explained in another post. "Her federal pension kicks in on January 3, 2026. It’s all about the money for her. Always has been. She’s doing this for the money. Expect to see her portfolio explode between now and January 2026. Marjorie TRADER Greene."

