Marjorie Taylor Greene's Wild Assassination Remarks: Congresswoman Fires Back at Criticism Over Resignation as She Hints Political Career Would Get Her Killed

Mike Cernovich, a right-wing influencer, publicly slammed Greene's resignation, writing, "You need to serve out your full term."

Greene did not take the comment lying down and quickly fired back, "Oh, I haven't suffered enough for you while you post all day behind a screen? Do I have to stay until I'm assassinated like our friend Charlie Kirk? Will that be good enough for you then?"

She continued addressing Cernovich, calling out his "s--- posting" on the internet all day, which she noted "isn't fighting."

"Get off YOUR ass and run for Congress," she continued. "I fought harder than anyone in the real arena, not social media. Put down your little pebbles and put your money where your mouth is."