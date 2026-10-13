EXCLUSIVE: Inside Marie Osmond's Decision to Focus on Her 'Family' and Work on Her 'Bucket List' After More Than 10 Years in Las Vegas
Oct. 13 2026, Updated 4:43 p.m. ET
Donny and Marie Osmond spent years taking the stage as a brother-sister duo to perform their greatest hits at the Flamingo in Las Vegas.
As Marie celebrates her 67th birthday, RadarOnline.com pulls back the curtain on her decision to step back from her career to spend more time with her family and work on her bucket list.
Donny and Marie Osmond Announce End of Residency
What began as a 6-week gig ballooned into more than a decade of entertainment. Donny and Marie started their Las Vegas residency in 2008. They performed their final show for the residency in late 2019.
"It’s been rumored that we’re bringing Donny & Marie to an end here in Las Vegas. And we’re here to say it’s official," Donny said in a 2019 episode of Good Morning America.
"We have been through so much the last 11 years. Her particularly," he added, referring to his sister. "And she gets on stage and she’s such a professional. She does a great job. I’m gonna miss this a lot… There’s a bond here that will never be broken."
'The Important Thing Is Those Kids'
Reflecting on her journey, Marie admitted that she wanted to spend more time with her grown children.
"It sounds silly, but the world often makes women feel that if it’s not about their job or their portfolio, it’s not important," she said in a 2024 sit-down shared with Radar. "To me right now, the most important thing is those kids."
It was also crucial for Marie to turn the focus on herself and other things that she wanted to do with her life.
"I decided I wanted to start doing some things," she continued. "I realized that no one is going to know me in 50 years. But my family will if I spend time with them now."
Marie Osmond's Husband Joins Her on Bucket List Adventures
Following her retirement from the residency, her husband, Steve Craig, joined her on her journey to check off items from her bucket list.
Marie was initially married to Craig from 1982 to 1985. The couple divorced, and the singer later remarried to Brian Blosil in 1986. However, she and Craig gave their relationship another shot after her 2007 divorce.
They tied the knot for the second time in 2011 and are still married today.
"He’s been so great with me and my bucket list," Marie gushed of her longtime partner. "I told him, ‘I want to go to Brazil,’ and he’s like, ‘OK!’"
She also revealed that her work had held her back from taking risks.
"I’ve always loved adventure, but you can’t do something stupid when your show is depending on you," she continued. "When you’re under contract, it’s your job to not break a leg or an arm."
Marie Osmond Looking to 'Heal the Little Kid' Version of Her
Marie also recalled her past struggles with her weight and losing 50 pounds in 2007.
"I think some of my weight issues went clear back to some of the abuse I endured as a child," she shared. "It seems we spend the last half of our lives fixing what the first half did to us."
She added, "I think the best way to heal the little kid in me is to be the best version of an adult I can be."