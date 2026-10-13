EXCLUSIVE: Inside Marie Osmond's Decision to Focus on Her 'Family' and Work on Her 'Bucket List' After More Than 10 Years in Las Vegas

Following her retirement from the residency, her husband, Steve Craig, joined her on her journey to check off items from her bucket list.

Marie was initially married to Craig from 1982 to 1985. The couple divorced, and the singer later remarried to Brian Blosil in 1986. However, she and Craig gave their relationship another shot after her 2007 divorce.

They tied the knot for the second time in 2011 and are still married today.

"He’s been so great with me and my bucket list," Marie gushed of her longtime partner. "I told him, ‘I want to go to Brazil,’ and he’s like, ‘OK!’"

She also revealed that her work had held her back from taking risks.

"I’ve always loved adventure, but you can’t do something stupid when your show is depending on you," she continued. "When you’re under contract, it’s your job to not break a leg or an arm."