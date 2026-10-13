Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Marie Osmond
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Marie Osmond's Decision to Focus on Her 'Family' and Work on Her 'Bucket List' After More Than 10 Years in Las Vegas

Marie Osmond quit her Las Vegas residency in 2019.
Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH

Marie Osmond quit her Las Vegas residency in 2019.

Oct. 13 2026, Updated 4:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donny and Marie Osmond spent years taking the stage as a brother-sister duo to perform their greatest hits at the Flamingo in Las Vegas.

As Marie celebrates her 67th birthday, RadarOnline.com pulls back the curtain on her decision to step back from her career to spend more time with her family and work on her bucket list.

Article continues below advertisement

Donny and Marie Osmond Announce End of Residency

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Donny and Marie Osmond performed together in Las Vegas for over a decade.
Source: MEGA

Donny and Marie Osmond performed together in Las Vegas for over a decade.

What began as a 6-week gig ballooned into more than a decade of entertainment. Donny and Marie started their Las Vegas residency in 2008. They performed their final show for the residency in late 2019.

"It’s been rumored that we’re bringing Donny & Marie to an end here in Las Vegas. And we’re here to say it’s official," Donny said in a 2019 episode of Good Morning America.

"We have been through so much the last 11 years. Her particularly," he added, referring to his sister. "And she gets on stage and she’s such a professional. She does a great job. I’m gonna miss this a lot… There’s a bond here that will never be broken."

Article continues below advertisement

'The Important Thing Is Those Kids'

Marie Osmond has eight children, including her late son, Michael.
Source: @MARIEOSMOND/INSTAGRAM

Marie Osmond has eight children, including her late son, Michael.

Reflecting on her journey, Marie admitted that she wanted to spend more time with her grown children.

"It sounds silly, but the world often makes women feel that if it’s not about their job or their portfolio, it’s not important," she said in a 2024 sit-down shared with Radar. "To me right now, the most important thing is those kids."

It was also crucial for Marie to turn the focus on herself and other things that she wanted to do with her life.

"I decided I wanted to start doing some things," she continued. "I realized that no one is going to know me in 50 years. But my family will if I spend time with them now."

Article continues below advertisement

Marie Osmond's Husband Joins Her on Bucket List Adventures

Marie Osmond has been married to her husband, Steve Craig, twice.
Source: MEGA

Marie Osmond has been married to her husband, Steve Craig, twice.

Following her retirement from the residency, her husband, Steve Craig, joined her on her journey to check off items from her bucket list.

Marie was initially married to Craig from 1982 to 1985. The couple divorced, and the singer later remarried to Brian Blosil in 1986. However, she and Craig gave their relationship another shot after her 2007 divorce.

They tied the knot for the second time in 2011 and are still married today.

"He’s been so great with me and my bucket list," Marie gushed of her longtime partner. "I told him, ‘I want to go to Brazil,’ and he’s like, ‘OK!’"

She also revealed that her work had held her back from taking risks.

"I’ve always loved adventure, but you can’t do something stupid when your show is depending on you," she continued. "When you’re under contract, it’s your job to not break a leg or an arm."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of RJ Mitte

EXCLUSIVE: 'Breaking Bad' Star RJ Mitte's Lowly Net Worth Revealed After Manager 'Rip-Off'

Kandi Burruss' ex makes explosive claims about intimacy, revealing new details about their past.

EXCLUSIVE: Kandi Burruss' Ex Makes Explosive Claims About Intimacy

Marie Osmond Looking to 'Heal the Little Kid' Version of Her

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Marie Osmond connected her past weight issues to childhood abuse.
Source: MEGA

Marie Osmond connected her past weight issues to childhood abuse.

Marie also recalled her past struggles with her weight and losing 50 pounds in 2007.

"I think some of my weight issues went clear back to some of the abuse I endured as a child," she shared. "It seems we spend the last half of our lives fixing what the first half did to us."

She added, "I think the best way to heal the little kid in me is to be the best version of an adult I can be."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.