EXCLUSIVE: Inside Marie Osmond's Darkest Days — Singer 'Went Through H---' After Her Son Michael's Tragic Suicide as She Struggled to 'Stay Strong'

In February 2010, Michael, Marie's adopted son, tragically died after jumping from the roof of a Los Angeles apartment building. He had previously struggled with depression.

The medical examiner later confirmed there were no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

"Marie went through h--- and came out the other side. But she had to do it her own way," a source shared with Radar in a past interview.

No stranger to grief, Marie had gone through a divorce with her second husband, Brian Blosil, and a battle with postpartum depression only a few years earlier. However, when it came to Michael's passing, she admitted that was "probably the hardest thing" she'd ever been through.