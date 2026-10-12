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Home > Exclusives > Marie Osmond

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Marie Osmond's Darkest Days — Singer 'Went Through H---' After Her Son Michael's Tragic Suicide as She Struggled to 'Stay Strong'

Marie Osmond lost her son Michael to suicide.
Source: MEGA; MARIEOSMOND/INSTAGRAM

Marie Osmond lost her son Michael to suicide.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

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Marie Osmond went through some of her darkest days after her adopted son Michael died by suicide at only 18 years old.

Ahead of the singer's 67th birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits her journey through grief and how she leaned on faith and family to get through the heart-wrenching time.

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Michael Osmond Died Following Mental Health Struggles

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Marie Osmond adopted Michael in 1991.
Source: MEGA

Marie Osmond adopted Michael in 1991.

In February 2010, Michael, Marie's adopted son, tragically died after jumping from the roof of a Los Angeles apartment building. He had previously struggled with depression.

The medical examiner later confirmed there were no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

"Marie went through h--- and came out the other side. But she had to do it her own way," a source shared with Radar in a past interview.

No stranger to grief, Marie had gone through a divorce with her second husband, Brian Blosil, and a battle with postpartum depression only a few years earlier. However, when it came to Michael's passing, she admitted that was "probably the hardest thing" she'd ever been through.

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Marie Osmond Threw Herself Back Into Her Music After Loss

Marie Osmond had a long-term singing career, both solo and with her brother Donny.
Source: MEGA

Marie Osmond had a long-term singing career, both solo and with her brother Donny.

Weeks after losing Michael, the Until I Love Again singer made the difficult decision to return to the stage.

"With my son, to get through that, I sang – and a lot of people judged me for going back to work so quickly," she said in a 2019 interview. "But I have seven other children who needed to keep living, and that was how I processed my pain."

"Music is a powerful thing," she added at the time. "When you stop loving music, you die."

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Marie Osmond Was 'Trying to Stay Strong'

Marie Osmond had a 'hard time' returning to the stage, according to a source.
Source: MEGA

Marie Osmond had a 'hard time' returning to the stage, according to a source.

Music wasn't able to heal all her wounds on such a swift schedule, and she was "still having a hard time" after going back to work.

"She was trying to stay strong and busy herself with other things in her life," an insider close to Marie and her brother Donny shared. "But she was still crying a lot, and she couldn’t help that."

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Marie Osmond Relied on Faith and Family for Support

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Marie Osmond 'prayed a lot' after her son's death, a source claimed.
Source: MEGA

Marie Osmond 'prayed a lot' after her son's death, a source claimed.

Still, the support of her family – including her siblings, children, and her husband, Steve Craig – helped carry her through the rocky waves of grief.

Her brother and longtime singing partner, Donny, was a "pillar of support" during that time. The source noted that he even went so far as to "delay shows" when she needed time to process her emotions.

As for her husband, "she prayed a lot with Steve when she needed the strength to go on," added the source.

"As a mutual friend of Marie’s told me, ‘Fortunately, her faith has kept her strong!'"

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