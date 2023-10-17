Your tip
Long-shot Democrat Challenger Marianne Williamson Runs Presidential Campaign Into the Negative, Financial Statements Reveal

Democrat challenger Marianne Williamson's campaign is in the red.

Oct. 17 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Marianne Williamson, the only Democrat challenging incumbent Joe Biden in 2024, has run her campaign into the red, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Despite slashing staff, donations can't keep up with the professional campaigner's spending habits on her second bid for the White House.

Williamson's 2024 White House bid is her third political campaign overall.

Williamson, whose 2024 presidential campaign marks her third political contest overall, brought in $821,000 in donations in the third quarter. While the relatively small figure compared to other opponent's financial statements reflects the long-shot Democrat's grassroots supporters, Williamson's spending sparked concern for the campaign's longevity.

According to Politico, Williamson's most recent filing with the Federal Elections Commission stated that the Democrat challenger spent $825,000 from July 1 to September 30. The filing also revealed that the majority of the candidate's donations were in amounts less than $200.

Williamson reported $821,000 in revenue for the third quarter and spent $825,000.

The lackluster figures alone were enough to make any political candidate nervous, but Williamson's campaign troubles didn't end there. The Democrat's campaign was also in debt.

Williamson's campaign carried $270,000 in debt for the second quarter. That amount increased to $347,000, according to the most recent FEC filing. Within a quarter, Williamson spent $101,000 in cash on hand to fund her Oval Office aspirations.

Filings revealed majority of Williamson's donations were in amounts less than $200.

Williamson's campaign woes are not confined to finances either. At the end of the last reporting period, Williamson's campaign lost six staffers in one round of layoffs and resignations.

Williamson's bid is currently being run by Carlos Cardona, who became her third campaign manager within a shocking three months span back in July. Prior to joining her presidential campaign, Cardona served Williamson as her state director in New Hampshire, which has emerged as a focus of her campaign.

"We’re going to spend some serious time in New Hampshire," Cardona told NBC News over the summer. "Joe Biden’s not campaigning here, there’s a huge opportunity to talk to voters here that are not being heard or listened to."

Williamson's campaign also saw more staff turnover in the last reporting period.

After six staffers exited in the last reporting period, absences were also noticed among staff salaries reported at the end of the most current period.

The stop in salaries revealed that Williamson's campaign was no longer employing Brandon Upson, the campaign's second director of South Carolina, as well as Press Secretary Duran Brown and staffers Cory Arichbald, Christian Castro and Molly Reed.

Williamson was not alone in fueling a struggling campaign. Across the aisle Florida Governor Ron DeSantis grappled with staff turnover, failing poll numbers and a decrease in cash on hand.

