Long-shot Democrat Challenger Marianne Williamson Runs Presidential Campaign Into the Negative, Financial Statements Reveal

Williamson's campaign woes are not confined to finances either. At the end of the last reporting period, Williamson's campaign lost six staffers in one round of layoffs and resignations.

Williamson's bid is currently being run by Carlos Cardona, who became her third campaign manager within a shocking three months span back in July. Prior to joining her presidential campaign, Cardona served Williamson as her state director in New Hampshire, which has emerged as a focus of her campaign.

"We’re going to spend some serious time in New Hampshire," Cardona told NBC News over the summer. "Joe Biden’s not campaigning here, there’s a huge opportunity to talk to voters here that are not being heard or listened to."