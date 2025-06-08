Your tip
Malia Obama
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Why Malia Obama is Facing Plagiarism Claims — As Rumors Continue to Erupt Over Her Parents' 'Divorce'

malia obama plagiarism claims parents divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Malia Obama faces plagiarism claims while rumors grow about her parents' alleged divorce issues.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 8 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Copycat Malia Obama ripped off a scene from a short indie flick for a recent commercial the former first daughter directed for Nike, according to heartbroken filmmaker Natalie Jasmine Harris.

Harris, 27, charged Obama, 26, co-opted the "cinematic tools" she utilized in her movie Grace – in which two characters play pat-a-cake – for the slick advertising spot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The one-minute clip for the sneaker giant features a young girl explaining a customized version of the hand-clapping game to Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson.

Copycat Bust-Up

malia obama plagiarism claims parents divorce rumors
Source: NATALIEJASMINEHARRIS/INSTAGRAM; THECOLORVISION/INSTAGRAM

Natalie Jasmine Harris has called out Malia Obama for allegedly lifting signature shots from her film 'Grace.'

Harris insisted the issue isn’t the use of the childhood pastime – but the filming methods, such as camera angles, framing composition and color palette.

"If they wanted these shots that were similar to my shots, why not hire me to direct?" she raged.

Harris said she met former President Barack Obama's nepo baby last year at the Sundance Film Festival, at which Grace was screened and Malia made her red-carpet debut as a filmmaker with The Heart.

The indie artist posted the two shots in question on social media for the public to judge, writing: "I know art often overlaps, but moments like this hit hard when you've poured your heart into telling stories with care and barely get the recognition you deserve. It's devastating."

'Secret Split'

malia obama plagiarism claims parents divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama's rumored split from Barack Obama is adding fuel to the family drama.

Harris said she had not heard back from either Nike or Malia since speaking out about her accusations.

The plagiarism scandal comes as sources said Malia's dad and mom, Michelle Obama, are attempting to secretly negotiate a divorce – and put an end to their 32-year marriage.

Sources have told us the Democratic Party power couple is butting heads over how to divide their $80million in assets – including their Higher Ground production company and $11.75 million Martha's Vineyard estate.

malia obama plagiarism claims parents divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris's failed 2024 U.S. presidential run deepened tensions in the Obama camp after Michelle refused to join the race.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, political insiders said Michelle, 61, refused her 63-year-old husband's plea she enter the White House race to replace doddering Democrat Joe Biden, who ultimately quit the 2024 presidential ticket, setting the stage for then-veep Kamala Harris's catastrophic run against victorious Republican Donald Trump.

"Barack put immense pressure on Michelle to run, and she outright refused," our insider said.

They added: "This put a pin in his plans to maintain Democratic control of Washington."

