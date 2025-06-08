EXCLUSIVE: Why Malia Obama is Facing Plagiarism Claims — As Rumors Continue to Erupt Over Her Parents' 'Divorce'

Copycat Malia Obama ripped off a scene from a short indie flick for a recent commercial the former first daughter directed for Nike, according to heartbroken filmmaker Natalie Jasmine Harris.

Harris, 27, charged Obama, 26, co-opted the "cinematic tools" she utilized in her movie Grace – in which two characters play pat-a-cake – for the slick advertising spot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The one-minute clip for the sneaker giant features a young girl explaining a customized version of the hand-clapping game to Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson.