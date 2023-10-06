MAGA Superfan Arrested for Fraud After Allegedly Forging Dead Dad's Name on 2020 Election Ballot

According to the Associated Press, Rivernider, who resides near The Villages retirement community, was arrested last week and charged with felony forgery of a public record and fraud. He has since been released from custody.

When contacted for a statement, Rivernider stated that he plans to plead not guilty and believes the charges stem from a local political rivalry between himself, a Trump supporter, and officials supporting DeSantis. He also pointed out that the charges were filed almost three years after the election.

"There is a lot of politics that goes on here in Sumter County and they don't like the fact that I don't follow their system," Rivernider said in a phone interview.

An email was sent to Keen for comment, but no response has been received thus far.