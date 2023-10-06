MAGA Superfan Arrested for Fraud After Allegedly Forging Dead Dad's Name on 2020 Election Ballot
A Trump MAGA supporter has been charged with forgery and fraud after authorities say he cast a ballot in Florida for his deceased father in the 2020 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The suspect, Robert Rivernider, claims that the charges stem from a local political rivalry between advocates of former President Donald Trump and supporters of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
According to William Keen, the Sumter County elections supervisor, the ballot was not counted because it was postmarked four days after Rivernider's father died in mid-October 2020.
A criminal complaint filed by Keen states that an examination of the ballot revealed the signature resembled Rivernider's and not his father's.
According to the Associated Press, Rivernider, who resides near The Villages retirement community, was arrested last week and charged with felony forgery of a public record and fraud. He has since been released from custody.
When contacted for a statement, Rivernider stated that he plans to plead not guilty and believes the charges stem from a local political rivalry between himself, a Trump supporter, and officials supporting DeSantis. He also pointed out that the charges were filed almost three years after the election.
"There is a lot of politics that goes on here in Sumter County and they don't like the fact that I don't follow their system," Rivernider said in a phone interview.
An email was sent to Keen for comment, but no response has been received thus far.
This incident is not the first involving voter fraud charges in The Villages retirement community since the 2020 election. At least four residents have been arrested in connection with voter fraud.
The creation of a law enforcement agency to investigate election crimes in Florida, led by Governor DeSantis and the Republican-dominated legislature, has resulted in the arrests of 20 individuals for illegal voting in the 2020 election. However, there has been little evidence of electoral malfeasance by voters in the state.
Governor DeSantis has argued that the individuals arrested were ineligible to vote under a 2018 constitutional amendment that limits voting rights restoration to felons who have not been convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense.
Rivernider, who has a previous felony conviction for a $20 million real estate flipping scheme in federal court in Connecticut, is still making restitution payments to dozens of victims.
In Florida, felons must pay all fines, restitution, and legal fees before regaining their right to vote.
For years now, Trump has been touting that the 2020 election was stolen thanks to millions of votes being "cast by dead people," However, there is no evidence to suggest that voter fraud would have swung the election in his favor. In fact, after several court cases spearheaded by Trump's own legal team, it has been found that more fraud votes had been cast for Trump than Joe Biden.