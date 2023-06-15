Lamar Odom Sues Former Manager For Allegedly Forging His Signature to Steal His Home

According to court documents, Odom alleged that Bybee enacted a malicious scheme to gain possession of a home in Brooklyn, New York, that has been in his family "for nearly three decades."

The former LA Laker accused Bybee of forging his signature on the home's deed, before promptly selling off the property to a third party.

