Lamar Odom Sues Former Manager For Allegedly Forging His Signature to Steal His Home
Former NBA player Lamar Odom sued his former manager for allegedly forging his signature in order to steal a home he owned, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, Zachary G. Meyer, Odom's lawyer, filed the lawsuit against ex-manager Tonita Bybee, who Odom claimed he fired in May 2022.
According to court documents, Odom alleged that Bybee enacted a malicious scheme to gain possession of a home in Brooklyn, New York, that has been in his family "for nearly three decades."
The former LA Laker accused Bybee of forging his signature on the home's deed, before promptly selling off the property to a third party.
The alleged actions were said to have impacted members of Odom's family, too. The lawsuit further claimed that due to the deed's alleged "fraudulent transfer," Odom's aunt faced eviction.
Carol Janean Mercer moved into her nephew's home in August 2022, following the death of her husband Michael Mercer.
Odom said his former manager "acted with malice, wanton dishonesty and a high degree of immoral turpitude."
As if the allegations were not serious enough, Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband accused Bybee of "identity theft," "embezzlement," "conversion," "misappropriation," and "various other iterations of fraud."
Odom alleged his former manager illegally used his name, social security number, email address, social media accounts and more.
Bybee was accused of unauthorized use of Odom's personal information in an effort "to defraud people and businesses by accepting speaking and appearance engagements" after she was terminated.
Additionally, Odom claimed in his lawsuit that Bybee owed him money from various gigs including an NFT deal, appearances on reality tv and social media promotions.
Bybee wasn't the only party included in Odom's scathing lawsuit. The former athlete alleged the public notary "improperly notarized" the deed.
The lawsuit claimed the notary "attested" to Odom's "presence and signature, despite the fact that [he] never appeared before [the public notary] either in person or remotely to execute the forged deed."