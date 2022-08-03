Lamar Odom Spotted Out In Los Angeles After Accusing Ex-Manager Of Holding His Social Media Hostage
Lamar Odom isn't letting his war with his ex-manager bother him. The 42-year-old ex-NBA star looked ready to tackle the world despite having no control over his social media.
In photos obtained by Radar, Lamar appeared relaxed as he stepped out for a day of pampering in Los Angeles, marking his first sighting since alleging his former management team is holding his accounts hostage.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Lamar has already lawyered up in an attempt to regain access to his social media. We're told he's ready to fight his ex-manager over the issue.
Lamar was photographed taking a peaceful stroll around Woodland Hills, California, last week, just days after unloading on his former management team.
Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband paid homage to his late friend, NBA legend Kobe Bryant by wearing a t-shirt with Black Mamba wearing his iconic #24 jersey.
Keeping his look casual, Lamar completed the laid-back ensemble with a pair of Adidas track pants and sneakers. The athlete grabbed a smoothie after leaving La Belle Vie MedSpa, where he enjoyed a facial.
Appearing extra hydrated following his spa session, Lamar walked with confidence as his battle heats up.
Lamar has been struggling to obtain his social media passwords since he left his management company on July 19. His attorney allegedly asked his old team for the passwords to his Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook, to no avail.
His former management reportedly changed his login information back in the day and Lamar doesn't know any of his passwords.
According to insiders, the hostage situation is costing him major money.
The former basketball player is allegedly losing $8,000 per post with sources claiming he has deals put in place with companies that require him to promote their products — however, without his login access, Lamar can't post.
His battle with his old team comes on the heels of Lamar making headlines for claiming Khloé should have "hollered" at him for baby #2 instead of having another child with serial cheater Tristan Thompson.
Khloé and her ex are expecting their second child together any day now — if the tiny tyke isn't here already. The Kardashians star's rep confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the baby was conceived via surrogate in November.
Khloé found out that Tristan secretly got another female pregnant behind her back weeks later when they were already expecting. He became a dad of three after Maralee Nichols welcomed their son in December.