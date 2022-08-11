Lamar Odom Wins Battle With Ex-Manager Over His Instagram, Former NBA Star Regains Access To Account

To make matters worse, posts were going up on Lamar’s page without his approval to make it look like he was posting. This caused issues with the ex-NBA star’s new team who were trying to lock down $8k per post deals on social media.

At the time, Gitoni had over 15 deals lined up for Lamar to sponsor everything from CBD, cars, clothing, hotels, beverages, and restaurants. However, they were unable to lock down the deals without the social media accounts.

However, Lamar's management will now go full speed ahead with the deals.