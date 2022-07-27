Lamar Odom Says Ex Khloé Kardashian 'Could Have Hollered At Me' For Second Baby Instead Of Serial Cheater Tristan Thompson

The former NBA player was standing outside of La Belle Vie Med Spa in Woodland Hills, California, on Tuesday when a reporter caught up to him and asked for his reaction to Khloé's baby news.

The Kardashians star is expecting her second child with Tristan via surrogate. Sources told RadarOnline.com that the baby "was conceived in November," just weeks before Khloé discovered he had cheated on her with Maralee Nichols and got the fitness trainer pregnant.