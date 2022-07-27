Texas Man Arrested After His 7 Dogs Maul Elderly Victim To Death In ‘Senseless’ Incident, Sheriff Says
A Texas man faces a second-degree felony charge after seven dogs he owned attacked an elderly man and killed him, authorities said.
On July 18, Freddy Garcia, 71, was walking to his neighborhood store in Fresno when the pit bull mixes mauled him to death.
An investigation determined the animals belonged to Samuel Cartwright, 47, and the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office charged him with attack by dog resulting in death.
Cartwright was booked into the Fort Bend County jail, and his bond was set at $100,000.
“I can say this gentleman did nothing to provoke these animals, I can tell you that,” Sheriff Eric Fagan said at a news conference. “He did nothing to provoke these animals. It was uncalled for, it was senseless. The dogs just attacked him for no reason.”
Animal-control officers captured the animals, said the sheriff, who noted: “This devastating tragedy didn’t have to happen.”
Garcia’s granddaughter said the mauling victim was “youthful” and “full of life.”
“He liked to dance. He liked to sing. He was really joyful,” Ivon Fajardo told KTRK. “We would get together on the weekend and enjoy each other’s company. Now that he’s not here, it’s not going to be the same.”