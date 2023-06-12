Shocking Video: Former 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Joseline Hernandez Caught in Wild Backstage Brawl During Mayweather Boxing Match
An explosive brawl involving former Love & Hip Hop star Joseline Hernandez erupted backstage during the jaw-dropping Floyd Mayweather v. John Gotti III exhibition boxing match this past weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Big Lex, who used to appear on her Zeus show Joseline's Cabaret, was on the receiving end of a vicious beatdown in the viral clip captured as the wild melee popped off in Florida. It's unknown what caused the fight at the FLA Live Arena.
In the video, Hernandez could be seen wearing a floral print blue dress, throwing punches at her rival Lex, who was clad in a leather black ensemble. Lex was fighting back, with security dragging her away from the scuffle before Hernandez beelined toward her and continued their skirmish as onlookers tried to break them apart.
At one point, Hernandez held Lex in a headlock while the L&HH alum's fiancé, producer Balistic Beats, tried to intervene. Lex was left topless from the ordeal as the former Zeus stars were ultimately separated and she was carried away.
Shockingly, that wasn't the only dispute of the night. Complete chaos descended midway through the sixth round of the Mayweather x Gotti match when referee Kenny Bayless called off the fight, disqualifying Gotti for continuous holding.
Gotti, the grandson of New York mob boss John Gotti, appeared to yell out "f--- you" to Mayweather during the call.
Their teams and management rushed into the ring moments after Gotti continued to battle, working his way around the referee.
"Punk b----, Floyd Mayweather, you my enemy for life," Gotti wrote via his Instagram Story after boxing fans were left in shock. "Bum never put me down or stopped me. It was a DQ for no reason."
Gotti's sister, Nicolette Gotti, has since taken to Instagram with a scathing message directed at her sibling's nemesis.
"@floydmayweather your daughter was ran through by a animal with 12 different baby mamas – your little circus animal – your [sic] all a pack of zoo animals," she wrote. "I swear on my kids I'm coming for your daughter it may be 2 years 3 years from now but I'm coming c---."