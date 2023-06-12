Shocking Video: Former 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Joseline Hernandez Caught in Wild Backstage Brawl During Mayweather Boxing Match

An explosive brawl involving former Love & Hip Hop star Joseline Hernandez erupted backstage during the jaw-dropping Floyd Mayweather v. John Gotti III exhibition boxing match this past weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Big Lex, who used to appear on her Zeus show Joseline's Cabaret, was on the receiving end of a vicious beatdown in the viral clip captured as the wild melee popped off in Florida. It's unknown what caused the fight at the FLA Live Arena.