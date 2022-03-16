Blood Ties: The Hidden Love Affair Between Hollywood And The Mob

His influence was so great that Giancana’s daughter Antoinette wrote in her book Mafia Princess that she was treated like a studio superstar whenever she was in Hollywood.

It was Frank Sinatra who introduced John F. Kennedy to Giancana’s bedmate Judith Campbell Exner, the party girl who went on to share the president’s bed — and to share presidential pillow talk with the bloodthirsty mobster. In many conspiracy theories, Giancana’s fingerprints are behind the assassinations of the Kennedy brothers for their failure to do mob bidding.

Giancana was gunned down in 1975 in his Oak Park, Illinois, home at the age of 67, days before he was due to testify in Washington about collusion between the Mafia and the CIA.