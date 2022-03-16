Bella Hadid's Mother Yolanda Breaks Cover After Getting Annihilated For Allowing Daughter To Get Nose Job At 14

“People think I fully f---ed with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me," she stated. "Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called—it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book. I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

While it's Bella's face, fans pointed fingers at her mother, questioning why any parent would allow their child to permanently alter their looks at such a young age.