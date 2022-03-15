Bella Hadid Gets Candid About Feeling Like Gigi’s ‘Uglier Sister’ In Tell-All Interview Detailing Nose Job At 14 And Struggles With Body Image

Bella also recalled undergoing a rhinoplasty at 14. “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she told the publication. “I think I would have grown into it.”

“People think I fully f–ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy,” she said while shutting down plastic surgery rumors. “I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called — it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book. I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

With her sky-rocketing career still on the rise, Bella said she has learned to keep to herself at times, and that includes her two-year relationship with Marc Kalman. “I think that’s why things have been able to last,” she added.

Bella has shown she is a force to be reckoned with by collaborating with several major high-fashion brands such as Fendi, Jean Paul Gaultier, Dior, Burberry and Versace. Plus, she is a new member of the VS Collective, Victoria’s Secret’s rebrand.

The stunner said she resonates with Sekhmet from Egyptian mythology, known for being the goddess of the hot desert sun, plague, chaos, war and healing, noting, “She’s me on a good day.”