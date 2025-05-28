Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Lizzo's Comeback Hits the Skids – With Critics Sneering 'Even Her Weight Loss Won't Get Her Back in the Spotlight' After Lawsuit Sex Scandal

Lizzo's comeback has hit a wall, sources say.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 28 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Preening Lizzo is eating up compliments about her massive weight loss – and RadarOnline.com can reveal, she's secretly scared that her anorexic music career won't bounce back from the mortifying sexual harassment allegations made against her.

The once-gargantuan Grammy winner, aka Melissa Jefferson, was on top of the pop world until three of her former backup dancers sued her in 2023, claiming that Lizzo oversaw a "sexually charged workplace culture" and fat-shamed them behind the scenes while publicly touting body positivity.

The Truth Hurts singer, 37, has steadfastly denied the claims, but her record sales still plummeted amid the ongoing case.

Now, sources tell us newly lean Lizzo is hungry for redemption.

Weight Loss

Lizzo flaunts major weight loss – but critics say it isn't enough to save her career.

"She's lost 100 pounds, and she's proud to flaunt it, too – but it seems she can't do anything right these days," an insider told us.

The former hitmaker’s comeback tunes Love in Real Life and Still Bad marked the end of her two-year release hiatus – but both failed to zoom to the top of the charts.

Our source added Lizzo's shocking lack of success is being blamed on the problematic scandal – and the blowback is costing her serious cash.

"Her views and streams are down – and that directly impacts the bottom line," added our insider, who also says Lizzo is feeling wrongly persecuted by the public.

Career Fight

The Grammy winner is struggling to move past accusations despite her new releases.

"People are hating on her and saying all kinds of nasty things – like she's using her diet to distract from the scandal," our source said.

They added: "She's doing her level best to show her better side, but she can't live it down no matter what she does. Her past keeps stalking her and preventing her from moving on."

Lizzo's representative said it’s not true the singer is struggling with the response to her comeback and feeling unsure about her future in music.

But our source insisted she is "terrified" she’ll never regain her celebrated status.

Lizzo is terrified she'll never recover her once-celebrated career.

"She's still getting tons of hate mail," the insider confided.

"All she's tried to do is reinvent her image, but there's the stigma of these atrocious acts attached to her – and she fears she won't ever escape it."

