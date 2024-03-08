Lizzo Demands $84k From Sexual Harassment Accusers After Judge Cuts Down Bombshell Lawsuit

Lizzo wants her accusers to pay up after the judge tossed two accusations from their bombshell lawsuit. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that the Rumors singer, 35, is demanding a whopping $84k from the ex-backup dancers suing her.

As this outlet reported, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez filed a lawsuit against Lizzo and her Big GRRRL touring company, accusing the superstar of fostering a hostile and hyper-sexual work environment; however, the judge tossed two of their allegations ahead of the upcoming trial — and now, Lizzo wants them to pay (literally).