Lizzo Demands $84k From Sexual Harassment Accusers After Judge Cuts Down Bombshell Lawsuit
Lizzo wants her accusers to pay up after the judge tossed two accusations from their bombshell lawsuit. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that the Rumors singer, 35, is demanding a whopping $84k from the ex-backup dancers suing her.
As this outlet reported, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez filed a lawsuit against Lizzo and her Big GRRRL touring company, accusing the superstar of fostering a hostile and hyper-sexual work environment; however, the judge tossed two of their allegations ahead of the upcoming trial — and now, Lizzo wants them to pay (literally).
"On January 31, 2024, the Court granted in part Defendants’ Anti-SLAPP Motion, dismissed in their entirety two causes of action (for FEHA disability discrimination and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage) and struck portions of two additional causes of action, out of a total of nine causes of action asserted by Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez (collectively, “Plaintiffs”) against Defendants," the Grammy winner's motion read.
Per the “Anti-SLAPP" statute, "Defendants are entitled to an award of the reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs incurred in connection with the Anti-SLAPP Motion and the instant Motion."
As the motion pointed out, Davis, Williams, and Rodriguez filed their lawsuit against Lizzo on August 1, 2023, "alleging nine causes of action: FEHA hostile work environment – sexual harassment, FEHA failure to prevent/remedy hostile work environment – sexual harassment, FEHA religious harassment, FEHA failure to prevent/remedy religious harassment, FEHA racial harassment, FEHA disability discrimination, intentional interference with prospective economic advantage, assault, and false imprisonment."
The judge dismissed the disability discrimination and tortious interference claims early this month — therefore, Lizzo wants to recoup the money she spent on her attorneys to fight those allegations.
"Defendants seek a portion of the total attorneys’ fees and costs incurred that are allocable to the claims dismissed, in the amount of $74,903.30. Defendants also seek an award of $9,825.80, representing the attorneys’ fees and costs that they have incurred and anticipate they will incur in connection with the instant Motion. Accordingly, Defendants respectfully request that the Court grant an award in the total sum of $84,729.10 against Plaintiffs," the singer's motion stated.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the dancers' attorneys for comment.
Despite the recent small win, the lawsuit against Lizzo will move forward. The Tempo singer has asked for a jury trial, and made it clear that she's happy the judge tossed two accusations so far.
"We are pleased that Judge Epstein wisely threw out all or part of four of the plaintiffs’ causes of action. Lizzo is grateful to the judge for seeing through much of the noise and recognizing who she is -- a strong woman who exists to lift others up and spread positivity. We plan to appeal all elements that the judge chose to keep in the lawsuit and are confident we will prevail," a spokesperson for Lizzo told ET about the judge's decision.
The dancers' lawyer also released a statement.
"We’re very pleased with the judge’s ruling, and we absolutely consider it a victory on balance. He did dismiss a few allegations, including the meeting where Arianna was fat-shamed, the nude photo shoot, and dancers being forced to be on 'hold' while not on tour," Ron Zambrano shared. "However, all the other claims remain, including sexual, religious and racial discrimination, sexual harassment, the demeaning visits to the Bananenbar in Amsterdam and Crazy Horse in Paris, false imprisonment, and assault. The ruling also rightfully signals that Lizzo -- or any celebrity -- is not insulated from this sort of reprehensible conduct merely because she is famous. We now look forward to conducting discovery and preparing the case for trial."
Lizzo has denied the allegations against her.