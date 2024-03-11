Lisa Hochstein Demands Ex-Husband Lenny Leave Her Boyfriend Jody Glidden Out of Court Battle After ‘Homewrecker’ Accusation

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein demanded her ex-husband Lenny’ s lawsuit accusing her of defamation be thrown out of court — and that her current boyfriend be kept out of the fight.

Lenny accused Lisa of falsely accusing him of domestic violence with an Instagram post. Lisa shared a photo of a bruise on her arm. She captioned the post, “Didn’t want to have to share this. But I’m left with no choice. I’m being threatened and harassed through the court system and through ‘others’ by Lenny and it needs to stop.”

She added, “This was almost 2 weeks old from last season. You may have caught this bruise on the episode when I opened up to the women on the show about the divorce.”