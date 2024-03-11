Lisa Hochstein Demands Ex-Husband Lenny Leave Her Boyfriend Jody Glidden Out of Court Battle After ‘Homewrecker’ Accusation
Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein demanded her ex-husband Lenny’s lawsuit accusing her of defamation be thrown out of court — and that her current boyfriend be kept out of the fight.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Bravo star denied all allegations of wrongdoing in Lenny’s suit.
Lenny accused Lisa of falsely accusing him of domestic violence with an Instagram post. Lisa shared a photo of a bruise on her arm. She captioned the post, “Didn’t want to have to share this. But I’m left with no choice. I’m being threatened and harassed through the court system and through ‘others’ by Lenny and it needs to stop.”
She added, “This was almost 2 weeks old from last season. You may have caught this bruise on the episode when I opened up to the women on the show about the divorce.”
Lenny denied he had abused Lisa and claimed she had fallen while yelling at him — which led to her bruise.
“It came about because [Lisa] as usual was yelling at and berating [Lenny] when he came home from work, as she did almost daily telling him how he never does anything right, so [Lenny] attempted to walk away and started walking up the stairs and [Lisa] walked in front of [him] going backwards up the stairs so she could continue yelling in [his] face and [she] lost her balance and fell on a stair,” the lawsuit read.
Lenny accused Lisa of causing his reputation harm with the accusation.
In response, Lisa called the lawsuit “an obvious attempt to claw threads of publicity from the tabloid media he desperately craves" and accused him of "seeking to place his name in the limelight to sway public opinion in his favor based on his perceived battle for publicity."
Lisa denied her post was defamatory and said it did not accuse Lenny of abuse.
Now in a newly filed answer, Lisa denied all allegations of wrongdoing. She said her Instagram story was “truthful.”
In addition, she argued that her ex-husband “initiated this lawsuit in retaliation for the bad publicity he received following the very public dissolution of marriage action between the parties. This lawsuit bears no truth and is nothing more than a frivolous retaliation.”
In addition, Lisa demanded several allegations about her current boyfriend Jody Glidden be stricken from the lawsuit.
She argued, “These Paragraphs, as noted above, which focus on a companion, Jody Glidden, have absolutely nothing do with nor have any bearing on the flaccid defamation claim here. They serve only to attack and harass the Defendant and an uninvolved companion. They have no bearing on this case and should be stricken as immaterial and impertinent.”
In his complaint, Lenny included a link to a Page Six article that claimed Lisa had an affair and was the mistress of Jody.
Lenny claimed Jody was married when he started seeing [Lisa] via a religious ceremony to a lady named Rabia and then set to be married again to Rabia in a “legal” wedding before family and friends in the south of, France on September 4, 2022.
Lenny said instead of being at the wedding, Jody was with Lisa at Lenny’s Florida mansion.
“So while [Lisa] likes to call [Lenny] a cheater and [Lenny’s] current fiancé a “homewrecker” which [Lenny’s] new fiancé is not anything close to a “homewrecker” as they did not start dating until after [Lisa] had decided to divorce [Lenny] and told her as such, [Lisa] appears to be the real “homewrecker” of Miami being with [Jody] on the night [Jody] was to have a legal wedding with Rabia,” Lenny’s defamation lawsuit read.
A judge has yet to rule on Lisa's request.