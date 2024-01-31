'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Fighting Ex Lenny's Defamation Lawsuit, Denies Accusing Him of Abuse
Lisa Hochstein is demanding her estranged husband Lenny's defamation lawsuit against her gets dismissed, arguing that he's the one who spread the abuse allegations and not her. In the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Real Housewives of Miami star said her ex's suit should be immediately thrown out and that she never accused him of giving her the bruise that she posted on social media.
As his outlet reported — Lenny sued Lisa for defamation in December 2023 over the post, claiming she falsely accused him of domestic violence. But Lisa is fighting back.
She said Lenny's lawsuit is an "obvious attempt to claw threads of publicity from the tabloid media he desperately craves" and accused him of "seeking to place his name in the limelight to sway public opinion in his favor based on his perceived battle for publicity."
The Bravolebrity used her post as evidence for why she believed his suit should be tossed, saying, "As one can see by the plain reading of the language used in the Post, there is no published allegation that Plaintiff abused Defendant" and her caption simply mentioned that viewers "may have seen a bruise that was present when Defendant discussed the divorce with her castmates during an episode of Real Housewives of Miami."
"Clearly, there is nothing in this Post that is defamatory and it does not allege that Plaintiff did anything," Lisa's documents filed on January 26 stated.
According to the RHOM star, Lenny's the one who revealed how Lisa got the bruise, and therefore, he can't sue her for defamation.
Lenny "explains in his own words exactly what he recalls happening and what caused the bruise, stating: 'As to the bruise, it came about because [Defendant] as usual was yelling at and berating [Plaintiff] when he came home from work, as she did almost daily telling him how he never does anything right, so [Plaintiff] attempted to walk away and started walking up the stairs and [Defendant] walked in front of [Plaintiff] going backwards up the stairs so she could continue yelling in [Plaintiff’s] face and [Defendant] lost her balance and fell on a stair," her filing reads.
She said that statement "completely contradicts and undermines his attempt to establish a defamation claim" against her.
"Instead, Defendant described how she had a bruise during the parties’ divorce and Plaintiff himself substantiated how this occurred during an argument between the Parties," Lisa stated.
As for the defamation claim, the reality TV star said it "should be clearly dismissed" because she never alleged he abused her "but instead writes that third-party news agencies made such allegations after reading the Post." Lisa stood firm on her stance, adding, "Nowhere in the alleged defamatory statement does Defendant make any allegation of abuse."
She wants Lenny's entire lawsuit dismissed and to be awarded any other relief the court "deems just and proper."
Lisa and Lenny's marriage fell apart on RHOM after he got caught in a hot mic moment in which he admitted to cheating on her with a woman he's now engaged to. The pair's divorce got ugly after they hurled several allegations against each other. The exes are currently fighting over spousal and child support and custody of their two minor kids.