'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Fighting Ex Lenny's Defamation Lawsuit, Denies Accusing Him of Abuse

Lisa Hochstein is demanding her estranged husband Lenny 's defamation lawsuit against her gets dismissed, arguing that he's the one who spread the abuse allegations and not her. In the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com , the Real Housewives of Miami star said her ex's suit should be immediately thrown out and that she never accused him of giving her the bruise that she posted on social media.

She said Lenny's lawsuit is an "obvious attempt to claw threads of publicity from the tabloid media he desperately craves" and accused him of "seeking to place his name in the limelight to sway public opinion in his favor based on his perceived battle for publicity."

As his outlet reported — Lenny sued Lisa for defamation in December 2023 over the post, claiming she falsely accused him of domestic violence. But Lisa is fighting back.

The Bravolebrity used her post as evidence for why she believed his suit should be tossed, saying, "As one can see by the plain reading of the language used in the Post, there is no published allegation that Plaintiff abused Defendant" and her caption simply mentioned that viewers "may have seen a bruise that was present when Defendant discussed the divorce with her castmates during an episode of Real Housewives of Miami."