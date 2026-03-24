Liam Payne's Girlfriend Sparks Fan Fury After Teasing New TV Role on 'The Bachelorette' — 17 Months After One Direction Star's Death

During a video, she tagged ABC, the network responsible for The Bachelorette, and asked to be chosen for the show. Cassidy danced for the camera wearing sunglasses and wrote: "Heard they're looking for a new Bachelorette.... hi."

She captioned the post: "hi abc."

However, her dating show plans didn't go down well with all of her followers.

Responding in the comments section, one user wrote: "I just feel bad for Liam to be honest," while another commented: "It would definitely be canceled as nobody would watch her on it."