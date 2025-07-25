EXCLUSIVE: Inside John Travolta's Messy Love Triangle With Princess Diana and Olivia Newton-John...and How He 'Was Having an Affair Of The Heart' With Both Ladies

It also sparked a fire between the movie star and the People's Princess.

"I know for a fact that it was a highlight of being in the United States – it was her favorite moment," recalled Travolta, 71, of that memorable night. Of course, several years earlier, John had shared another dance with another blond beauty that is forever etched in our minds: He starred in Grease with Olivia Newton-John.

The movie became a cultural phenomenon, raking in $366 million worldwide at the box office.

In the flick's finale, good girl Sandy transforms into a greaser girl for Danny, and Travolta and Newton-John performed You're the One That I Want.

Their chemistry was undeniable, said an insider, "just like it was with him and Princess Diana. John became enamored with Olivia, and years later, he was under Diana's spell, too. One might say he was having an affair of the heart with both of them."