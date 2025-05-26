Late 'Duck Dynasty' Patriarch Phil Robertson's Most Shocking Secrets Revealed — From Using 'Rape' Story to Slam Atheists to His Wild Partying and Cheating

She also spoke out about his fiery temper, writing in her memoir: "It was scary to me. The drinking got worse. He would be mad and would be in and out like a flash."

Miss Kay recalled one occasion when he got into an explosive fight with a bar owner, which resulted in her having to bribe the man with almost all of the money they had in the bank so he wouldn't press charges.

"I would tell my sons, 'That's not your daddy. That is the devil in your daddy. Your dad is a good man. He has a good heart but right now the he's letting the devil control him.'"

She eventually reached her breaking point and took the children and left Robertson, which served as the wake-up call he desperately needed – and it was then he "found God" and turned his life around.