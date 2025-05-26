Late 'Duck Dynasty' Patriarch Phil Robertson's Most Shocking Secrets Revealed — From Using 'Rape' Story to Slam Atheists to His Wild Partying and Cheating
The reality series Duck Dynasty turned the late Phil Robertson into an unlikely superstar.
Many viewers were left in awe of the duck hunter’s rags to riches story, how this staunch Christian and family man went from growing up in a house with no electricity or even a toilet, to becoming a multimillionaire.
But away from the onscreen bravado, Robertson – who passed away on Sunday May 25 aged 79 – had an extremely dark past which his growing fanbase was blissfully unaware of.
Cheating Allegations
RadarOnline.com can reveal his problems secretly started long before he and his family were propelled into the spotlight on the show — as his wife Marsha 'Miss Kay' Carroway, 77, later revealed the early years of their marriage were plagued with Robertson's wild partying, excessive drinking, multiple infidelities and "scary" temper.
She has spoken of his "mean and cruel" comments, and recalled him getting into violent brawls with people in his drunken rages, which once resulted in her having to fork over their entire savings to avoid him going to jail.
Miss Kay recalled how he would drink excessive amounts of alcohol in the early years of their romance – and claimed he was unfaithful to her on numerous occasions.
Boozing Got Out Of Control
She also spoke out about his fiery temper, writing in her memoir: "It was scary to me. The drinking got worse. He would be mad and would be in and out like a flash."
Miss Kay recalled one occasion when he got into an explosive fight with a bar owner, which resulted in her having to bribe the man with almost all of the money they had in the bank so he wouldn't press charges.
"I would tell my sons, 'That's not your daddy. That is the devil in your daddy. Your dad is a good man. He has a good heart but right now the he's letting the devil control him.'"
She eventually reached her breaking point and took the children and left Robertson, which served as the wake-up call he desperately needed – and it was then he "found God" and turned his life around.
Homophobic Remarks
However, in 2013, Phil's reputation was shattered when he made a series of shocking and problematic comments to GQ magazine, which almost got him kicked off the show.
He branded homosexuality as a "sin" and put it into the same category as participating in beastality and adultery.
Robertson said: "It seems like, to me, a vagina – as a man – would be more desirable than a man's anus. That's just me.
"I'm just thinking: There's more there. She's got more to offer. I mean, come on, dudes.
"You know what I'm saying? But hey, sin – It's not logical, my man. It's just not logical."
He added he believed gay people were "deceiving themselves" and "wouldn't inherit the kingdom of God."
Anti-Trans And Atheist Comments
Despite narrowly avoiding being canceled, he continued to make many more eyebrow-raising admissions that continuously put him in hot water.
In 2015, he said he believed that STDs were God's way of punishing "immoral" people, and months later, he supported an anti-transgender law regarding gender-neutral bathroom.
Robertson said: "Men should use the men's bathroom and women should use the women's bathroom.
"Just because a man may 'feel' like a woman doesn't mean he should be able to share a bathroom with my daughter, or yours. That used to be called common sense. Now it's called bigoted."
He also once said people who are part of ISIS should be "converted or killed" and that black people were "happy" before the civil rights movement.
And he also received heavy criticism for a speech that included a graphic story about an atheist family being killed.
Robertson appeared to be using the imagined story to claim that atheists would not find rape or murder immoral.
Atheist groups denounced the speech, saying it was unlikely Robertson actually knows any atheists.