Liev Schreiber Breaks Silence On Trans Daughter Kai, 16, He Shares With Ex Naomi Watts By Branding Her a 'Fighter' And 'Feisty' After Model Made Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week

Schreiber shares Kai, as well as son Sasha, 17, with fellow Hollywood A-lister Naomi Watts, 56. The pair dated from 2005 until their split in 2016.

On his trans daughter, Schreiber said: "Kai was always who Kai is.

"But I suppose the most profound moment was her asking us to change her pronouns.

"To be honest with you, it didn't feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long."

Saluting the teen’s strength, he added: "Kai is such a fighter. It's important that she goes, 'Hey, I am trans,' and, 'Look at me,' and, 'F--- you. F--- off.'"

In regard to advice he has for parents who also have kids who have come out as trans, Schreiber simply stated: "I don't know the answer for your kid."