Liev Schreiber Breaks Silence On Trans Daughter Kai, 16, He Shares With Ex Naomi Watts By Branding Her a 'Fighter' And 'Feisty' After Model Made Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
Hollywood star Liev Schreiber has broken his silence on his transgender daughter Kai, describing the aspiring model as "a fighter" and "feisty."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Ray Donovan actor, 57, recalled the time Kai, 16, came out as transgender to him as a "profound moment" in his life, while also applauding the teen's bravery.
Hailing Daughter's Strength
Schreiber shares Kai, as well as son Sasha, 17, with fellow Hollywood A-lister Naomi Watts, 56. The pair dated from 2005 until their split in 2016.
On his trans daughter, Schreiber said: "Kai was always who Kai is.
"But I suppose the most profound moment was her asking us to change her pronouns.
"To be honest with you, it didn't feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long."
Saluting the teen’s strength, he added: "Kai is such a fighter. It's important that she goes, 'Hey, I am trans,' and, 'Look at me,' and, 'F--- you. F--- off.'"
In regard to advice he has for parents who also have kids who have come out as trans, Schreiber simply stated: "I don't know the answer for your kid."
Raising Any Teenager Is 'Hard'
He further explained that he felt it was "an overstep" for him to do so due to every circumstance being unique and different.
The actor, however, did briefly talk about raising teenagers in general and said: "I guess if I would say anything to someone who's having trouble with their trans teen or their adolescent trans kid, it's 'Teenagers are a f---ing headache. They're hard.'
"It doesn't matter whether they're trans or not because you'll come out of this. But a trans teen is going to be a teen."
The Perfect Couple star continued: "They're such a pain in the a-- so much of the time, and Kai is as feisty and outspoken as they come."
Hitting Back At 'Nepo Baby' Jibes
Earlier this year, Schreiber hit out after Kai was dubbed a "Nepo Baby" following her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week in March.
At the time, the teenager strutted on the catwalk for the luxurious brand Valentino.
The actor blasted: "I don't have many thoughts for the haters. What if you were a professional actor and your child decided they wanted to do something in this world?
"Do they have a choice? It doesn't matter. That's her life, and she does what she wants with her life.
He added: "I'm super proud of her, and I thought she did an amazing job with the show."
Closeness With Mom Watts
Following their split, Schreiber and Watts have maintained a positive co-parenting relationship.
Schreiber is now married to Taylor Nielsen, the mother of his one-year-old daughter, while King Kong star Watts wed The Morning Show actor Billy Crudup in 2023.
The former couple’s son, Sasha, has started to follow in his parents’ footsteps by also dabbling in the entertainment industry over the years.
Back in 2016, he notably voiced the character of a Young Wolf in The Jungle Book with his sibling Kai.
He also made his modeling debut last year in October and shared snaps from a photo shoot he took part in for the social shopping app Rodeo.