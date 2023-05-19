Liev Schreiber Attacked by 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix's Fan After Criticizing Her NY Times Profile

Actor Liev Schreiber learned the hard way not to mess with Vanderpump Rules fans — as the actor was trolled by Ariana Madix supporters after he made remarks about her New York Times profile, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, the drama started after the news outlet posted a photo of Ariana on the New York Times Instagram account.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

The photo was featured in a newly published interview with Ariana in the newspaper. Ariana had been making the media rounds for the past week — she’s not only a cast member but at the center of the show’s cheating scandal. Ariana was with Tom Sandoval for years before he cheated on her with their co-star Raquel Leviss. Fans have rallied behind Ariana.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

One person not team Ariana was apparently Liev who commented on the New York Times post, “Is this news?” Ariana fans were quick to attack Liev on his Instagram account. They flooded his posts with comments, “Is this news?” and “Wow such interesting news.” Things got so bad that the actor had to turn off comments for his recent posts.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Liev didn’t later apologize on the New York Times account explaining he didn’t know they were sharing entertainment news along with regular news. However, the damage was done, and the Ariana fans have yet to stop coming for Liev.

Article continues below advertisement

In the interview, Ariana explained why she feels people relate to her so much following her ex’s affair being revealed. “I think our relationship was so longstanding that people, including myself, saw it as end game. I also think the people involved were so duplicitous and deceitful. [Mr. Sandoval] was also someone who was constantly preaching about integrity when it came to other people taking accountability and I think that shift in him — having no integrity — is something that shocked people. Plus, there are also so many people who can relate to the situation and can put themselves in my shoes,” Ariana explained.

Source: MEGA

“I’m just trying to remain centered in myself and make sure that I’m just being me and living life, and sometimes that’s going to mean making mistakes and not doing what everybody wants me to do. But it is really incredible to have that support and I feel as though it did come at a cost, a very unexpected cost,” she added. For his part, Tom was seen getting cozy with a mystery woman after breaking up with Raquel this week.