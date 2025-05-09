WATCH: Fox News Guest FAINTS and Falls To The Ground Live On Air Leaving Anchor Jonathan Hunt and Viewers Terrified

May 9 2025, Published 10:38 a.m. ET

A Fox News segment turned into a medical emergency after a guest collapsed live on-screen. Ex-Trump aide Camryn Kinsey was discussing the contrasts between Joe Biden and his predecessor on Fox News @ Night Thursday when she suddenly blacked out and collapsed mid-sentence, leaving viewers in shock, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During her chat with Jonathan Hunt, Kinsey was heard tripping over her words and was clearly struggling to speak. She said: "Ideology is where... It's not about, uh," when her eyes started to close. Kinsey abruptly collapsed, falling sideways off her chair and crashing to the floor in a startling moment.

Source: FOX NEWS The guest stumbled over her words before she closed her eyes and collapsed sideways off her chair.

The unexpected fall left Hunt in shock, saying: "Oh! Oh my goodness." While Hunt did not leave his seat, a crew member quickly rushed to Kinsey's side.

Source: FOX NEWS Fox correspondent Jonathan Hunt was stunned as a crew member rushed to Kinsey's side.

Hunt quickly turned back to the camera, addressing the audience while the chaos unfolded just off-screen to his right. He said: "So we're just gonna get some help for Camryn...um.. lemme come back to Lydia while we get some help for Camryn...her." The Fox correspondent then said the network would be cutting to a commercial break instead. He stuttered: "Um, so... uh, Lydia... the... ah President... We're gonna actually, we're gonna go to a break right here. We'll be right back." The cause of Kinsey’s sudden fainting remains unclear, and her condition was still unknown as of early Friday morning. However, after the broadcast pause, Hunt reassured viewers – saying she was okay and being treated by paramedics. A Fox News Media spokesperson has since released a statement on Kinsey's status, saying: "After Fox News @ Night guest Camryn Kinsey fainted during a live on-air appearance last night in our Los Angeles bureau, paramedics were called and she was treated and cleared. "We are happy to hear she is now feeling much better and wish her a speedy recovery."

Viewers Call Out Hunt for Staying Seated After Kinsey's Collapse

Source: FOX NEWS Hunt received backlash for addressing Fox viewers instead of tending to Kinsey.

As the incident made waves on social media, critics wasted no time blasting Hunt for not coming to Kinsey's aid after she collapsed. One slammed: "Go back to Lydia? Get up immediately, you coward you're the closest person to her see if she hit her head and if she's ok at least. Who cares about the program when someone passes out like that." A second asked: "How do you continue without helping?" A third said: "He really didn't even flinch! Obviously he doesn't like her. To do nothing is inhumane!!" Another raged: "He didn’t even get up to help her, unbelievable," while someone else added: "Really? He should have tried to help her. What an idiot."

More on Kinsey's Career

Kinsey is a rising conservative star known for her bold political commentary and strategic media expertise. She skyrocketed to fame as a White House correspondent for One America News Network (OANN) and made history as the youngest external relations director in Trump’s White House at just 20. Now, she’s running the show as the founder and CEO of Titan Media Strategies, a high-profile media consulting firm based in Florida.

Source: MEGA At just 20 years old, Kinsey was appointed as the external-relations director under President Trump.