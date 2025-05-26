Gay-Hating 'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson's Final Bible-Thumping Message to Family Revealed After He Dies Aged 79 Following Dementia Diagnosis
The hugely controversial Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson has died aged 79 following a battle with Alzheimer's – and his family have now revealed his final message to them was a Bible passage he loved.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality TV star's illness' dementia accelerated in recent months and he also suffered a number of "mini-strokes."
Family Tribute
Duck Dynasty was one of the most popular shows on the A&E Network, airing between 2012 and 2017, and the series documented Robertson family’s lives, with Phil running his Duck Commander business.
His death was announced by his daughter-in-law Korie who claimed the star was not afraid of death in statement released on behalf of his family.
Writing on Facebook, she said: "He reminded us often of the words of Paul, 'You do not grieve like those who have no hopes. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.'
"We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again.
"We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life."
Robertson's son, Jase, has also spoken out about his dad’s death.
He wrote on X: "My dad has gone to be with the Lord today!
"He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!"
Last year, Jase revealed his dad had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
He revealed how the disease had accelerated and admitted his father was struggling.
Robertson's son, Willie, revealed his father was battling several issues.
He said: "He's got a blood disorder, and then he's got the mental issue that could be early Alzheimer's... and probably some mini-strokes because of his blood.
Willie also revealed that his dad was suffering from back pain.
He added: "We've got several other things, we're looking at, trying some different medications."
Jase revealed that the family was trying to make Phil feel as comfortable as possible.
In December 2013, Robertson was temporarily suspended from the show after making derogatory remarks about homosexuality.
Network chiefs said they were disappointed with the star's words and said it didn't reflect the channel.
His ban was lifted just nine days after it was introduced, and he reappeared on the show.
Robertson was married to Kay Robertson from 1966 until his death.
Both had been living in an assisted care facilities.
Secret Daughter
In 2020, Phil found out that he had a daughter, named Phyllis, from an affair that took place in the 1970s.
Phyllis and Phil first met in February 2020 and his first words to her were "I have no idea."
Reflecting on his Alzheimer's diagnosis last year, she described him as bold, courageous and humble and reminisced on a conversation they had.
"He told me, 'I'm glad you're my daughter! I'm glad that you found me.
"I am so proud to be his daughter.
"I am thankful now, more than ever that we found each other just four short years ago."