Gay-Hating 'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson's Final Bible-Thumping Message to Family Revealed After He Dies Aged 79 Following Dementia Diagnosis

Duck Dynasty was one of the most popular shows on the A&E Network, airing between 2012 and 2017, and the series documented Robertson family’s lives, with Phil running his Duck Commander business.

His death was announced by his daughter-in-law Korie who claimed the star was not afraid of death in statement released on behalf of his family.

Writing on Facebook, she said: "He reminded us often of the words of Paul, 'You do not grieve like those who have no hopes. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.'

"We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again.

"We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life."